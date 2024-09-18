The Diddy debacle is growing more legs than a Tarantula.

One of the pivotal moments of a calamitous year for Diddy, punctuated by a federal investigation and a blizzard of civil lawsuits, was the release of the explosive hotel video showing Diddy on a rampage against ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

The video showed Cassie, 38, walking briskly down the corridor from their shared hotel room towards a bank of elevators. Seconds later, Diddy, 54, can be seen storming after her naked, wrapped only in a towel, and then proceeding to yank her to the ground, kick her multiple times, and then drag her back to the room.

Years later, the “Me & U” singer filed a civil lawsuit against her former boss and beau, cranking into motion the international scandal and legal process that now has Diddy in federal confinement without bail.

While Diddy languishes in jail, ruminating over the felony charges the Department of Justice levied against him, his attorney attempts to explain why Diddy beat Cassie like an animal in Los Angeles in 2016.

Diddy’s attorney explains why he went volcanic on Cassie

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, claims the infamous beatdown was not due to Diddy trying to control Cassie or make her engage in sex trafficking, which she and the government accuse Diddy of orchestrating.

Instead, Agnifilo claims the Bad Boy boss told him that he trounced Cassie because he found out that she was cheating on Diddy with her now-husband, Alex Fine. Diddy also said Cassie threw objects at him before she bolted from the hotel room and nearly got away, according to the court proceedings obtained Inner City Press and All Hip Hop.

Agnifilo insinuates strongly that Diddy laid hands (and feet) on Cassie in retaliation for Cassie hitting Diddy with a cell phone after discovering his infidelities. Because she bolted from the room and allegedly took his clothes, Diddy had no choice but to follow her in a towel.

Diddy claims Cassie tried to blackmail him for tens of millions

Agnifilo goes on to say Diddy admits that the two were involved in a toxic relationship with negative ramifications. Later, Agnifilo claims Cassie tried to blackmail Diddy by informing him she was writing a tell-all book and demanding that he buy it for $30M. When Diddy refused to pay up, Angifilo claims Cassie filed the ground-quaking lawsuit in November 2023.

The attorney continues, blaming the U.S. government for leaking the inflammatory beatdown video that convicted Diddy in the court of public opinion and exponentially increased the believability of Cassie’s accusations.

Finally, Diddy’s attorney said Diddy offered his mea culpa for beating Cassie and has shown adequate contrition for his previous violent predisposition.