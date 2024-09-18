NeNe Leakes hints at possible return to ‘RHOA’

Could NeNe Leakes be making her way back to the iconic reality series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta?” Recent developments suggest that the beloved star might be open to returning for the show’s upcoming season 17. During a lively Instagram Live session, Leakes responded enthusiastically to a fan’s suggestion about her return, stating, “I live for y’all putting me on season 17. I live for y’all automatically giving me a position.”

NeNe’s complex relationship with Bravo

Leakes has had a tumultuous relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal over the years. After leaving “RHOA” following season 12 in 2020, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the network, citing reduced episodes and pay as significant factors in her departure. Her exit was not just a simple goodbye; it was accompanied by a call for a boycott against Bravo, where she accused the network of fostering a toxic work environment and neglecting her concerns.

In April 2022, Leakes’ took her grievances a step further by filing a lawsuit against Bravo and NBCUniversal. The lawsuit highlighted allegations of a “toxic” and “racially insensitive” work environment, along with claims of wrongful termination and discrimination. This legal battle underscored her feelings of being marginalized within the industry.

The legal battle and its aftermath

Although Leakes ultimately dismissed her lawsuit “without prejudice” in August 2022, this move was seen as a potential step toward arbitration for a possible settlement. However, the fallout from the lawsuit contributed to her claims of being blackballed from NBCUniversal and the broader entertainment industry.

Despite these challenges, Leakes’ recent activities suggest a shift in her relationship with the network. She recently hosted a red carpet aftershow on E!, marking her return to NBCUniversal programming. This appearance has sparked speculation about her potential return to reality television.

Fans eagerly await NeNe’s decision

As fans eagerly anticipate Leakes’ possible return, she has expressed her excitement about reconnecting with NBCUniversal. Before her recent taping, she shared on Instagram, “GLAD TO BE BACK WITH MY NBC UNI FAMILY.”

With season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” set to premiere early next year, featuring familiar faces like Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks, the buzz around Leakes’ potential comeback is palpable. The show’s dynamic could change significantly if Leakes decides to rejoin her former co-stars, especially considering her history and the impact she has had on the series.

What lies ahead for NeNe Leakes?

While it remains unclear whether Leakes and NBCUniversal have reached a settlement regarding her past grievances, her recent public appearances and positive comments about the network indicate a willingness to mend fences. Fans are left wondering if this newfound openness will lead to her official return to “RHOA.”