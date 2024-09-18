Tyler, the Creator is due to make his feature film debut in Marty Supreme.

The 33-year-old rapper — whose real name is Tyler Okonma — will star opposite Timothée Chalamet, 28, in the upcoming A24 flick, which is said to be loosely inspired by the story of professional ping-pong player Martin “Marty” Reisman.

The picture will be directed by Josh Safdie, while the “Good Times” filmmaker is also set to write the script with Ronald Bronstein.

As well as the Dune star, the “Yonkers” rapper will be joined by Gwyneth Paltrow — appearing in her first movie role since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where she played Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) long-time partner Pepper Potts.

Paltrow felt ‘a bit old’

Paltrow, the 51-year-old Hollywood star, had portrayed the character for 11 years after debuting in 2008’s Iron Man, though she had previously admitted she was happy to retire from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after finding she was “a bit old” to be a part of the superhero franchise.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit … I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked in to it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar magazine. “I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.”

Paltrow, who won an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love, is now focused on her lifestyle brand Goop. She also said she felt like her time as one of Hollywood’s leading ladies was over, given her acting overload.

“When I was acting, I really burned myself out … I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your make-up touch-ups, and everything — I really don’t know that I can bear it.” she said.