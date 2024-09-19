Nicki Minaj reveals she’s not a citizen after 36 years in the US

Rap queen Nicki Minaj admitted that she came to the United States illegally at age 5. Thirty-six years and millions of dollars later, she is still not a U.S. citizen.

The “Moment 4 Life” artist, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago under the name Onika Tanya Maraj, made the admission to her 20 million TikTok followers during a live session.

Nicki Minaj explains that she’s not a U.S. Citizen

“I’m not a citizen of America. Isn’t that crazy?” Minaj said, adding that she should have received an “honorary citizenship” after forking over millions in taxes.

“I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

This revelation may have jolted many followers, including 228 million on Instagram and another 20 million in X. The Pinkprint orchestrator previously took a stance about immigration in 2018 as she viewed the horrid conditions that many immigrant children were subjected to.

Nicki Minaj speaks out on the horrid immigration crisis

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again,” she penned on social media at the time.

Minaj did not go into why she has not attained her citizenship or when she expects to do so.