Why Raven-Symoné told Demi Lovato the singer wasn’t the nicest person

Raven-Symoné has told Demi Lovato she wasn’t “the nicest person” when they first met.

The “That’s So Raven” actress appears in her fellow Disney Channel alumni’s new documentary, Child Star, and Lovato completely forgot about meeting Raven-Symoné on the singer’s own show, “Sonny With A Chance.”

Speaking in the documentary, Lovato said, “When we first got on the phone to talk about this project, I was like, ‘I watched you on ‘That’s So Raven.’ Such an inspiration.’ You were like, ‘B****, I was on your show.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, she was.'”

The 32-year-old star struggles to remember a lot of that period in her life because of her dissociation, a disorder the American Psychiatric Association notes can cause forgetfulness as a result of past trauma.

Lovato acknowledged she was “difficult” to work with because she was “in so much pain” and “hurting.”

Raven-Symoné, who guest starred as Amber Algoode on “Sonny With A Chance” in 2010, recalled, “I mean, you weren’t the nicest person. You weren’t like, ‘Welcome!’ You weren’t doing that.”

However, the 38-year-old star understood the pressures of being a child actor, and “didn’t hold it against” her.

She added, “Being the type of person I am and that I’ve been in the industry for as long as you, and I understand the glaze over the eyes.

“I didn’t hold it against you. I just was like, ‘Something’s going on there.'”

Elsewhere in the documentary, the “Cool For The Summer” singer noted that when her career blew up after Camp Rock in 2008, it meant there was a dynamic shift for the second film, which impacted her friendship with her castmates.

Speaking to co-star Alyson Stoner, she recalled “trading connection for success” at the time.

And Stoner, 31, replied, “It felt so hard to access you in that way. We had lost that thread of trust. We had lost that closeness.

“The last few years of working together felt really challenging. I do remember a sense of walking on eggshells. There was definitely a lot of fear of a blowup.”

Although Lovato acknowledged everyone was “going through” their own issues behind the scenes, it wasn’t an “excuse to treat anyone poorly.”

She told Stoner, “I just want to genuinely, deeply apologize for any stress or any walking on eggshells, any hurt feelings.

“I’m genuinely so sorry for that. And I look back at that time and I have profound sadness because I’m like, ‘How many people did I treat poorly?'”

Lovato is Open About Struggles With Mental Illness

Demi Lovato has been open about her struggles with mental illness, using her platform to raise awareness and reduce stigma. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she has faced challenges with depression, anxiety, and substance abuse from a young age. Lovato’s battle with these issues was complicated by an eating disorder and self-harm, which began during her teenage years, leading her to seek professional help.

In 2010, she entered a treatment facility to address her mental health issues, and in 2011, she publicly revealed her bipolar diagnosis. Lovato has described how she experiences extreme mood swings, from depressive lows to manic highs, which has shaped her journey of self-care and healing. Despite numerous setbacks, including relapses, Lovato has remained committed to managing her mental health through therapy, medication, and a strong support system.

Her 2018 overdose was a turning point, prompting her to focus on long-term recovery and advocating for others facing similar struggles. Lovato’s openness has inspired countless fans, and her advocacy has helped bring attention to mental health awareness, making her a powerful voice in the conversation about mental illness and the importance of seeking help.