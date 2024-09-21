Connie Chung, the renowned broadcaster, recently released her memoir titled Connie, which hit bookstores on Sept. 17. As she promotes her book, discussions surrounding her long-standing marriage to talk show host Maury Povich have resurfaced, particularly in light of past rumors and controversies.

A lasting union amid scandal

Povich, now 85, and Chung, 78, have been married since December 1984. The couple shares one adopted son, Matthew Jay Povich. However, their relationship has not been without its challenges. For nearly two decades, unverified allegations of infidelity have surrounded the couple, casting a shadow over their otherwise stable union.

One of the most notable incidents occurred in 2006, when a producer from The Maury Povich Show, Bianca Nardi, filed a $100 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Povich and other staff members. Nardi alleged that Povich had an affair with fellow producer Donna Benner Ingber, which contributed to a toxic work environment filled with inappropriate behavior.

Legal troubles and public scrutiny

According to Nardi, the alleged affair fostered a workplace atmosphere rife with sexual remarks and explicit content, leading to a lawsuit that drew significant media attention. NBC’s spokesperson at the time, Rebecca Marks, stated, “We do not believe that Ms. Nardi was a victim of unlawful sexual harassment and intend to defend this lawsuit vigorously.” Ultimately, a judge ruled that the case should be settled in closed-door arbitration.

The fallout from the lawsuit reportedly left Chung feeling humiliated and exposed, as her personal life became fodder for public discussion. Although divorce was considered, Chung chose to remain married to Povich, demonstrating a commitment to their relationship despite the challenges they faced.

Reflections on marriage and career

In her memoir, Chung reflects on her unconventional path, stating, “I did it backwards, but it turned out perfectly for me. First, I forgot to get married, then I forgot to have a baby. And so, I ended up having a career — a long, thriving career. And then, I have had a long, thriving period to raise my son.” This perspective highlights her dedication to both her professional life and her family.

Chung also candidly discusses the dynamics of her marriage, noting, “If we’re having a fight at night, he wants to make up before we go to sleep. But when I wake up in the morning, I want to keep fighting. I’m not finished.” This admission provides insight into the complexities of their relationship, showcasing both the love and the challenges they navigate together.

From colleagues to lifelong partners

Chung and Povich’s love story began in 1969, when they first met while working at the WTTG television station in Washington, D.C. At the time, Povich was a news reporter, and Chung was a “copy girl” in the newsroom. Chung recalls, “Maury never paid any attention to me. I would rip wire copy off the wire machines and I’d hand it to him.” Their paths crossed again in 1977 in Los Angeles, where they both worked at CBS-owned KNXT. After dating for seven years, they finally tied the knot in 1984.

Povich later launched The Maury Povich Show in September 1991, which became a staple of daytime television until its conclusion in September 2022. Meanwhile, Chung had a successful career as an anchor, working on programs such as Eye to Eye for CBS and 20/20 for ABC.