Night 1 of REVOLT World was jam-packed. The women of hip-hop closed the first day of the weekend with the “Women Are The Future” showcase. The lineup featured Lady London, BIA, Flo Milli and Coi Leray.

“Thank you, REVOLT, y’all have always shown love to me my entire career,” Leray said at the end of her closing set.

This year’s REVOLT World has sold more tickets than last year’s, the network’s CEO, Detavio Samuels, told rolling out. Months after REVOLT co-founder Diddy sold his stake in the company, this is the first REVOLT World where the company is owned by the employees. This is also the first year the company has offered a tier of free general admission tickets to the public.

Lady London hit the stage first and showed off her growing catalog of raps with impressive ability and storytelling skills, mainly focused on her point of view in the pursuit of love and romantic relationships.

Next, was Boston star rapper BIA, who showcased her diverse portfolio, presenting her ever-changing set list of tunes, including “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY.”

Alabama’s Flo Milli then came on the stage after experiencing a year that took her stardom to another level. She came down to the crowd to rap the lyrics to her first platinum single, “In The Party,” before returning to the stage and ending her set list by telling the crowd “that n—- never wanna lose me.” “Never Lose Me,” the set list’s closer, officially became Milli’s second platinum record on March 25.

Milli also has four other gold records, the “Beef Flomix,” Baby Tate’s “I Am,” $not’s “Mean” and “Conceited.” Milli also has a verse on Latto’s “Sunday Service” remix with Megan Thee Stallion. Long gone are the days when fans online debate how underrated Milli is within rap.

Leray opened up her set with “No More Parties.” She then went into “TWINNEM.” Her set included multiple dance breaks and live extended versions of some of her most popular songs. Leray’s energy encouraged fans to move themselves and had the crowd, full of college students moving the most they had all night leading up to her set. The choreography featured a hint of TikTok hip dances and New York classics like the heel toe and the Harlem Shake. She closed the night with “Players,” which featured an ode to the song’s popular sample of Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

WatchJazzy and Fly Guy DC hosted the nightcap concert on the grounds of the former Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta near Greenbriar Mall. Jazzy said her child, who she had with her long-time partner, Cam Newton, is now seven months old. Newton is also scheduled to appear at REVOLT World this year.

Some of the weekend’s other performers include Rob49, 42 Dugg, Key Glock, Cash Cobain, Mariah the Scientist and Offset. Featured speakers include Cam’ron, Law Roach, Caresha, U.S. Reps Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), ScHoolboy Q and Pusha T. In addition to the multiple panels and performances, REVOLT World also features a job fair. Attendees can upload their résumés to the event’s app. There is also a feature on the app that allows fellow creatives to swipe left or right and match with fellow creatives they desire to meet and network with at the event.

“We’re on our Black Panther energy this year,” Samuels told rolling out. “Wherever society was mistreating Black people, the Black Panthers showed up. Y’all messing up our access to health care, education or food? The Black Panthers showed up. REVOLT is picking up that torch and carrying it in 2024.”