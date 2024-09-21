Sculpt your arms in just 7 minutes: The ultimate arm workout

Strong, toned arms are not just about aesthetics; they play a crucial role in enhancing your daily activities and overall strength. If you’re looking to build muscle definition and improve your upper body strength, the Women’s Health+ 7-Minute Arm Workout is a fantastic option. Designed to be quick yet effective, this workout can easily fit into your busy schedule.

Why focus on arm strength?

According to Kristina Earnest, a certified personal trainer and founder of Kristina Earnest On Demand, strengthening your arms is essential for performing everyday tasks more efficiently. Whether it’s lifting groceries, doing push-ups, or even pulling in the garbage bins, having a strong upper body makes a significant difference. Plus, this workout emphasizes lifting heavy dumbbells, which not only boosts muscle endurance but also promotes hypertrophy, the increase in muscle size.

How the 7-minute arm workout works

This workout consists of five upper-body strength training exercises, each performed for 30 seconds followed by a 15-second rest. The circuit is repeated twice for maximum effectiveness. Kristina recommends incorporating this workout into your routine twice a week, allowing for recovery days in between sessions.

Choosing the right weights

When selecting your dumbbells or kettlebells, remember that “heavy” is subjective. Kristina advises starting with a weight that allows you to complete the prescribed repetitions while still feeling challenged by the last few reps. This approach ensures safety and effectiveness as you progress.

Exclusive benefits for women’s health+ members

If you’re a Women’s Health+ member, you can access free PDFs of all fitness challenges, including this arm workout. Check out WomensHealthMag.com/Challenges for more information!

The 7-minute arms-sculpting workout

Time: 7 minutes

Equipment: Dumbbells and/or kettlebells

Instructions: Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, and move on to the next exercise. Complete the circuit twice, resting as needed between rounds.

1. Dumbbell floor press

How to:

Lie face up on the floor with knees bent and feet planted, holding two dumbbells in a goal post position. Tuck hips under and press your spine down to engage your core. Exhale and press dumbbells up until arms are fully extended above your chest. Inhale and slowly lower back to the starting position.

Why it rocks: This move enhances balance and stability while targeting the chest and triceps.

2. Upright row

How to:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells at arm’s length in front of your waist. Exhale as you lift weights in front of your torso until elbows are slightly above shoulder height. Inhale as you lower back to the starting position.

Why it rocks: This exercise works multiple upper-body muscles, including deltoids and biceps.

3. Hammer curl

How to:

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Exhale and lift one arm toward your shoulder, keeping elbows close to your sides. Inhale as you lower back to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Why it rocks: Hammer curls allow for heavier lifting, effectively targeting the biceps.

4. Alternating Bent-Over Row

How to:

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width, holding dumbbells. Hinge forward until your torso is parallel to the floor. Drive elbows behind your body while retracting shoulder blades. Pull the dumbbells toward your body and lower back to the starting position.

Why it rocks: This movement allows for heavier lifting and targets the back muscles effectively.

5. Push press

How to:

Stand with two dumbbells at shoulder height. Bend at the knees and explosively press one dumbbell overhead while keeping the other at shoulder height. Lower the weight back to shoulder and repeat on the other side.

Why it rocks: This explosive move combines strength and cardiovascular activity, engaging multiple muscle groups.

In just seven minutes, you can sculpt your arms and enhance your overall strength with this efficient workout. Remember to listen to your body, choose appropriate weights, and enjoy the journey to stronger, more defined arms!