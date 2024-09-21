Tracee Ellis Ross, the celebrated star of “Black-ish,” delivered a powerful message during a recent virtual rally hosted by Oprah Winfrey in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ run for the White House. In her heartfelt speech, Ross spoke on behalf of all childless women, emphasizing their significant contributions to society and the importance of recognizing their roles beyond traditional motherhood.

A voice for the childless

During the “Unite for America Rally,” which featured various celebrities, Ross took the opportunity to honor women who, despite not having children, have been pivotal in nurturing and shaping communities. She expressed gratitude to Winfrey and Harris for being role models for childless women, thanking them for what they represent.

Redefining worth beyond motherhood

In her speech, Ross challenged the societal notion that a woman’s value is tied to her ability to bear children — a notion that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance recently promoted with a snarky quip about “childless cat ladies.” As a 52-year-old, childless woman, Ross emphasized the importance of recognizing a woman’s worth beyond motherhood, encouraging a broader definition that includes roles like aunties, godmothers, teachers and mentors.

This message resonated with the audience, including Winfrey, who responded with enthusiastic agreement. The rally highlighted the contributions of childless women and sparked a conversation about the diverse ways women can impact the world.

Community response and support

Following Ross’s speech, many viewers took to social media to share their own experiences and affirm the importance of childless women in their lives. One viewer reflected on their sister-in-law, who, despite being childless, was a loving aunt and friend. Another shared how a female coach and guidance counselor in high school provided invaluable support to students, demonstrating that nurturing can take many forms.

Ross: A personal perspective

Ross, the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, is one of two siblings without children. She has openly discussed her choice to remain child-free and the complexities that come with it. On the podcast “We Can Do Hard Things,” she shared her thoughts on motherhood and fertility, expressing that while her ability to have a child is diminishing, she doesn’t believe that defines what being “fertile” or a “woman” means.

Ross acknowledged the emotional challenges of her decision but emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and recognizing one’s path in life. She mentioned that heartbreak does arise, but she gently holds those feelings and reminds herself that she has tried her best throughout her life and is exactly where she is meant to be.