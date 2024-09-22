Usher deletes all of his tweets; many fans connect it to the Diddy debacle

Usher‘s decision to delete all his tweets has left many of his 11 million followers on X shocked and speculating about the reason behind the sudden move. Some believe the mass deletion may be connected to the ongoing scandal surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs, which has severely impacted his musical legacy and shaken the pop culture landscape.

Some fans openly wonder why Usher deleted all of his X posts

However, Usher’s 13-million-strong Instagram account remains intact. That seemingly contradictory action has made some wonder what precipitated the move to wipe out the posts on his X, though he did not delete that account.

Usher’s previous pronouncements and movements are coming under intense scrutiny by some fans after he admitted in 2016 that his mind was blown away by many of the things he saw while living in Diddy’s home at age 13. Now, at 45 years old, those Usher recollections and subsequent interviews are going viral again after Diddy was indicted on three felony charges and relegated to the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Brooklyn, New York.

During that infamous interview with Howard Stern, Usher told Stern that he was permanently changed by what he witnessed.

“I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it,” he said about the Bad Boy boss. “It was pretty wild. It was crazy. They called me Baby Boo. He wasn’t disciplinary; he was letting me be a young man. He was always a family member from afar, so I never felt a disconnection. I will always look at him like a brother.”

Some fans talk about Usher’s friend Justin Bieber, who also spent time with Diddy

Other fans are disturbed anew by the “super creepy” interaction between Diddy and then-teenage sensation Justin Bieber who had just rocketed to international success.

Usher has not commented publicly about why he and/or his team deleted all of his posts. Meanwhile, some fans opined on Bieber, who has admitted to mental health issues, canceled at least one tour and reportedly stopped recording indefinitely.