The allegations surrounding Young Dolph’s killing

The murder trial of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., has begun, unveiling shocking allegations that have captivated the hip-hop community and beyond. The prosecution claims that Big Jook, the late brother of rapper Yo Gotti, allegedly placed a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph, leading to his tragic death on Nov. 17, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee.

The background of Young Dolph’s murder

Young Dolph was gunned down while visiting a bakery he frequented in his hometown. The incident sent shockwaves through the music industry, particularly among fans of hip-hop. Following a thorough investigation, two men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were indicted on first-degree murder charges and other felonies related to Dolph’s death. The trial commenced on Sept. 23, 2024, with the prosecution outlining the events leading to the rapper’s murder.

Prosecutors’ claims against Big Jook

During the opening remarks of Johnson’s trial, prosecutors alleged that the murder was orchestrated in exchange for money from Anthony “Big Jook” Mims. The prosecution highlighted the longstanding feud between Young Dolph and Yo Gotti, marked by diss tracks and public jabs exchanged over the years. This rivalry escalated to violence, with a notable incident in 2017 when Dolph’s car was shot at, an act many believed was linked to Gotti.

The alleged hit

As tensions between the two rappers and their respective labels — Dolph’s Paper Route Empire and Gotti’s Collective Music Group — intensified, the prosecution claims that Big Jook placed a $100,000 bounty on Dolph’s life. Attorney Paul Hagerman stated, “Big Jook, the person I told you about before, that number two guy at CMG, he’s put out a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph. He has met with Justin. He has met with Cornelius, and they think they’re ready to do it.”

The motives behind the allegations

Hagerman elaborated on the motivations behind the alleged hit, suggesting that for Cornelius, the money could be spent on drugs, while for Justin, it represented a chance to rise to fame within the CMG label. The prosecution’s narrative paints a picture of desperation and ambition intertwined with violence, as both men allegedly sought to gain notoriety in the Memphis rap scene.

Additional suspects and speculations

In addition to Johnson and Smith, a third suspect, Hernandez Govan, is accused of orchestrating the murder and is expected to stand trial as well. The case has garnered significant media attention, especially following the fatal shooting of Big Jook in January 2024, which some speculate was a retaliatory act linked to Young Dolph’s murder.

The community’s response

The allegations surrounding Young Dolph’s murder have sparked widespread discussion among fans and the hip-hop community. Many are left questioning the extent of the feud between the two rappers and the implications of such violence within the industry. The trial not only seeks justice for Young Dolph but also serves as a reflection of the ongoing issues of rivalry and violence in hip-hop culture.