Michael Strahan becomes a grandfather

Michael Strahan has become a grandfather for the first time.

The “Good Morning America” presenter couldn’t hide his delight as he beamed broadly throughout “Fox NFL Sunday.” He explained his daughter Tanita had given birth to a baby boy.

“Yes, I am a grandfather. everybody. My daughter Tanita had my grandson; Onyx is his name. That means black, in case you were wondering. It’s really special because I know you guys have gone through this. I’m just happy to be able to join you in that club,” the former New York Giants player said.

“Grandkids are great,” fellow panelist Howie Long said after telling him, “Congrats, grandpa.”

“Daughter is fantastic,” Michael replied after Terry Bradshaw then asked how Tanita was doing after giving birth.

Tanita — who is the father-of-four’s eldest child from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchin — hadn’t publicly mentioned her pregnancy. The daughter, who is an illustrator, has not posted on Instagram since last October.

Michael — who also has Michael Jr. with Wanda, and twins Isabella and Sophia with second wife Jean Muggli — previously admitted Tanita is very much like him.

“[Tanita is] kind of like me in the sense that she has a very strong personality, but a silent strong personality. She’s not going to be one to walk into a room and make it all about her. She definitely has an opinion and she’s very smart and she knows what she wants, which I love about her,” he previously told New York Family.

The baby is further good news for the family as Isabella was declared cancer-free in July after being diagnosed with brain cancer last October.

The teenager revealed the news in a YouTube video titled “Goodbye Hospital,” grinning as she told her followers she had received a “great, great scan” from medics following her final chemotherapy treatment.

“Everything was clear,” Isabella added. “Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October. I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice. I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”