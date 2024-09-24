Singer and new mother Ashanti had to multitask at the gym recently as she pumped breast milk for her son while working out.

Ashanti Douglas Haynes told her nine million Instagram followers that she was going to get in some calisthenics and rigorous exercise “by any means necessary” after delivering her and her husband Nelly’s baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, three months ago.

The “What’s Luv?” singer laughed to her fans in the IG video, saying, “So it’s just got real.” She then showed the public a glimpse of her portable breast pumps barely peeking out from underneath her sky-blue sports bra.

“I gotta finish before I get on the StairMaster,” she said with a scintilla of exasperation.

The time was slipping away, so Ashanti, 43, had to abandon her original plans and opted to pump the milk as she climbed the elliptic machine and got busy.

“F it. I’ma just keep em on,” she quipped.

After a brief spell of doing both, the “Foolish” singer eventually removed the breast pumps so she could do some stretching and core exercises on a yoga mat. She did dead bugs, reverse crunches and worked out with a foam roller between her knees.

After completing her workout, Ashanti took to the gym mirror where she posed for a satisfying selfie, captioning the photo with “Kk’s mama.”