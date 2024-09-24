Broadway honors James Earl Jones

On Sept. 26, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. Eastern, Broadway will dim its lights in a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor James Earl Jones, who died at the age of 93. This traditional gesture, organized by the Broadway League, is a poignant way to honor the contributions of those who have shaped the theater landscape.

A tribute to a theater icon

The announcement of this tribute came just two weeks after Jones’ death, marking a significant moment for the Broadway community. The dimming of the marquee lights for one minute is a time-honored practice that pays homage to the stars who have left an indelible mark on the stage.

James Earl Jones: A Broadway legacy

James Earl Jones’ journey in theater began in 1957 when he made his debut as an understudy in The Egghead. Over the decades, he became a household name, earning accolades and admiration for his powerful performances. His first major recognition came in 1969 when he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his role in The Great White Hope. This role not only solidified his status on Broadway but also led to an Oscar nomination when he reprised it in the film adaptation.

Jones’ remarkable career continued with another Tony Award in 1987 for his portrayal in August Wilson’s Fences, showcasing his versatility and depth as an actor. His extensive repertoire includes acclaimed productions such as The Iceman Cometh, Of Mice and Men, Othello, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Driving Miss Daisy. His final Broadway performance was in 2015 in The Gin Game, where he shared the stage with the equally legendary Cicely Tyson.

A life of achievements

Throughout his illustrious career, Jones received numerous nominations and awards, including Best Actor nominations for On Golden Pond in 2005 and The Best Man in 2012. His contributions to the arts were recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2017, a testament to his enduring impact on theater. In September 2022, the Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre, further cementing his legacy in the Broadway community.

Remembering a cultural icon

Jones was not only a titan of the stage but also a beloved figure in film and television. His iconic voice, known for roles such as Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, resonated with audiences worldwide. His ability to convey deep emotion and gravitas made him a sought-after talent across various entertainment mediums.

As Broadway dims its lights in memory of James Earl Jones, it serves as a reminder of the profound impact he had on the arts and the lives of those who experienced his performances. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and theatergoers alike.