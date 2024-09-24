Diddy gets the same treatment as any other inmate in prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs is said to be getting the same treatment as any other inmate as he awaits trial in one of America’s most notorious prisons.

The scandal-hit rapper was arrested on the night of Sept. 16 by Homeland Security Investigations agents a day before he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, a day later after he pleaded not guilty and being denied bail twice.

“He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial,” a source has told People regarding Diddy’s treatment behind bars.

The source added “as with all public figures in his position” he was “placed on suicide watch upon admittance to the facility as a precaution.”

“He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated. Mr. Combs has been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone,” the insider added.

Diddy’s legal representatives Marc Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos said in a bail proposal rejected by two Manhattan judges that the Brooklyn prison is “not fit for pre-trial detention” and branded its regime “horrific.”

Prosecutors have accused the rapper of arranging so-called “freak off” parties, which authorities say involved sex workers and women who were allegedly forced or coerced into participating.

Federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March. The charges on which he is awaiting trial come after the rapper was hit by a string of lawsuits filed in the last year related to allegations of sexual abuse.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and is due back in court in early October.

His lawyers have told People he is “strong, healthy and focused on his defense.”

“He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth,” they added.