Eve said music legend Janet Jackson saved her life after she suffered a drug overdose at the MTV Video Music Awards 17 years ago.

In her memoir, Who’s That Girl?, Eve admits she became terrified after drinking a spiked alcoholic beverage at a 2007 VMA’s after party. She had imprudently left her drink unattended, and when she returned to it and began to sip, she suddenly felt out of control.

“Missy came in to check on me, but I was just unable to collect myself. Then who walks in, Janet Jackson,” the rapper wrote.

“I had never met her before, and so her first introduction to me was seeing me hysterical. None of that mattered to Janet; she actually just sprang into action and told people to get aspirin, water, hot sauce, and a piece of white bread. That concoction knocked me right out of my hysteria. So basically Janet Jackson saved my life.”

Eve believed that her drink was tampered with and could have led to her being sexually assaulted or worse.

In other parts of the book, Eve admitted that she felt pangs of insecurity when Nicki Minaj was cast in Ice Cube’s Barbershop: The Next Cut in 2016. But she managed to squash those feelings.

“I’ve lived through what happens when women project their own insecurities onto other women,” Eve penned in the book. “It happened at the start of my career and continued in waves as my fame grew. I wasn’t going to be that woman to someone else, but in order to do that, I had to physically and mentally prepare myself.”

Eve said that the two iconic rappers got along well on the set and she’s glad, in retrospect, that she got herself together before meeting Minaj.

“I thought I was going to resent her, and really all I felt was compassion,” Eve admitted. “I remembered being that person, the girl who felt like she had to do it all. The girl who was pressured to do it all, because it was all eyes on her. Instead of feeling insecure around Nicki, I started to sympathize with her.”

Minaj heaped effusive praise on Eve for being strong yet vulnerable enough to make this fact public.

“Dear Eve, The various things you’ve shared recently, are groundbreaking (in my opinion) for so many reasons. First, thank you. The level of grace; the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, & mastery of self,” Nicki said in a tweet.