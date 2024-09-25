Delta Air Lines is tired of seeing employees’ underwear and fake lashes

Delta Air Lines has recently stirred up significant online discussion with its newly released memo outlining strict “appearance requirements” for flight attendants. This two-page document not only details grooming and dress standards for both potential hires and current employees but also emphasizes specific undergarment stipulations that have raised eyebrows across social media platforms.

Understanding Delta’s Appearance Guidelines

The memo states, “Proper undergarments must be worn but must not be visible.” This directive has led to questions about the extent of employer control over employee attire, particularly regarding items that are typically not visible to the public. The guidelines extend beyond undergarments, covering a wide range of appearance-related topics that flight attendants must adhere to.

What Delta Air Lines Flight Attendants Can and Cannot Wear

According to the memo, flight attendants are required to maintain a polished and professional image. Here are some key points from the guidelines:

Hair: Must be of a natural-looking color without stark highlights or unnatural shades.

Must be of a natural-looking color without stark highlights or unnatural shades. Eyelashes: Should appear natural.

Should appear natural. Nails: All nails must be the same color.

All nails must be the same color. Tattoos: Visible tattoos are prohibited and must be covered by clothing or waterproof makeup.

Visible tattoos are prohibited and must be covered by clothing or waterproof makeup. Jewelry: Only one side-nose piercing is allowed with a pinhead stud, and flight attendants can wear a maximum of two earrings per ear, no larger than a dime. Hoop earrings and ear-stretching gauges are explicitly prohibited.

Delta’s rationale for these policies appears to stem from a desire to present a unified and professional image to customers. In a statement to People, the airline emphasized the importance of transparency and clarity for prospective candidates, encouraging them to “dress for success” to make a strong first impression.

The Internet Reacts

The airline’s stringent stance on appearance has ignited a heated debate online. Many users on platforms like Reddit have expressed curiosity about the events that may have led to such detailed guidelines. Some users defended Delta’s right to enforce professional standards, arguing that a neat and clean appearance is essential in the airline industry.

However, critics argue that these stringent appearance requirements can be invasive and potentially discriminatory. The policy has reignited discussions about the airline industry’s historical imposition of strict appearance standards on flight attendants, often at the expense of their well-being and dignity.

Former Flight Attendants Speak Out

Some former flight attendants have shared their experiences regarding the pressure to conform to these appearance standards. In an interview with “VICE,” one flight attendant revealed the existence of “grooming managers” who would approve or disapprove of various aspects of their appearance, including weight and skin condition. This pressure to maintain a specific body type has led some flight attendants to resort to drastic measures, including drug use and dangerous surgeries.

The recent memo from Delta Air Lines has opened up a broader conversation about workplace appearance standards, especially in industries like aviation where customer service is paramount. While some argue that these guidelines are necessary for maintaining professionalism, others see them as an infringement on personal expression and dignity. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how these policies will evolve and how they will impact the lives of flight attendants across the industry.

A History of Black Flight Attendance Facing Appearance Discrimination

Black flight attendants have long faced discrimination related to their appearance, including issues surrounding natural hair and other cultural expressions. For decades, airlines have imposed strict grooming policies that often excluded or penalized hairstyles commonly worn by Black women, such as afros, braids, locs, and twists. These policies reinforced Eurocentric beauty standards, forcing Black flight attendants to conform to styles that did not reflect their natural hair texture.

Many Black flight attendants have reported being pressured to chemically straighten their hair or wear wigs to fit these rigid grooming standards. This kind of appearance-based discrimination is not just about hair but ties into broader racial stereotypes that often label Black styles as “unprofessional” or “unkempt,” further marginalizing employees of color in the workplace.

In recent years, there has been more attention to this issue, driven in part by broader societal movements like the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which aims to prevent hair discrimination. Some airlines have updated their policies to be more inclusive, allowing natural hairstyles, but progress has been slow. For Black flight attendants, the struggle to embrace their cultural identity while adhering to workplace appearance standards remains an ongoing challenge in the fight for racial equity.