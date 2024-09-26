Hoda Kotb leaving ‘Today’ show

After nearly three decades of captivating audiences on daytime television, Hoda Kotb has decided to leave the “Today” show in January 2025. This heartfelt revelation came during a live broadcast on Sept. 26, where she expressed her emotions and the motivations behind her choice. Although she will be stepping away from the iconic morning show, Kotb confirmed that she will continue her long-standing relationship with NBC in a different capacity.

Why Hoda Kotb is leaving ‘TODAY’

In an emotional segment, Kotb shared that her recent 60th birthday celebration played a significant role in her decision to transition into a new phase of her life. Reflecting on this milestone, she stated, “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new.” Surrounded by friends and supporters during her birthday, she felt a sense of fulfillment and clarity about her career, leading her to conclude that it was the right moment to move on.

Alongside her professional aspirations, Kotb expressed a deep desire to spend more quality time with her daughters, Hope and Haley, ages 5 and 7. She candidly shared, “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world …” This poignant statement highlights her commitment to family and the importance of being present in her children’s lives.

A heartfelt farewell

Kotb’s announcement was not just a professional shift but also a deeply personal moment. Despite her efforts to maintain composure, she found herself overwhelmed with emotion, underscoring the significance of her time on the “Today” show. She acknowledged that this decision was a big deal for her, marking the end of an era in her broadcasting career.

In an internal letter addressed to her colleagues at the “Today” show, Kotb reflected on her journey and the mixed emotions surrounding her departure. She wrote, “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my 60th birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”

Hoda Kotb’s legacy at NBC

For those unfamiliar with Kotb’s illustrious career, she has been a prominent figure at NBC for over 26 years. Before joining the “Today” show, she spent a decade at “Dateline,” where she honed her skills as a journalist. Throughout her tenure at “Today,” she has co-hosted various segments, including the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, and has been co-anchoring with Savannah Guthrie for the past five years.

Kotb’s contributions to the show have been significant, and her departure will undoubtedly leave a void. However, her commitment to NBC suggests that her journey in broadcasting is far from over. While the specifics of her future role remain unclear, fans and colleagues alike are eager to see what comes next for this beloved television personality.

Looking ahead

As Kotb prepares to close this chapter of her life, she leaves behind a legacy of warmth, resilience and authenticity that has resonated with viewers across the nation. Her decision to prioritize family and personal growth serves as an inspiring reminder of the importance of balance in life.

As we await her final days on the “Today” show, fans can reflect on the countless moments of joy and insight she has shared over the years. Kotb journey is a testament to the power of following one’s heart and embracing change, no matter how daunting it might seem.