Naomi Campbell banned from charity work after mismanagement of funds

In a shocking turn of events, renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years due to serious mismanagement of funds at her charity, Fashion for Relief. This decision comes after a thorough inquiry by the Charity Commission, which revealed that a significant portion of the funds raised was not utilized for charitable purposes as intended.

Misuse of charity funds

The inquiry, which scrutinized Fashion for Relief’s financial activities from April 2016 to July 2022, uncovered that only a mere 8.5% of the funds raised were actually allocated to grants for charitable causes. Instead, substantial amounts were reportedly spent on luxury accommodations, spa treatments, cigarettes and unauthorized payments to trustees.

Specifically, the investigation found that unauthorized payments of approximately $389,000 were made to trustee Bianka Hellmich for consultancy services, which violated the charity’s constitution. Furthermore, the inquiry led to the recovery of nearly $463,000 from the charity, with an additional $131,000 being safeguarded for future liabilities.

Consequences for trustees

Alongside Campbell, two other trustees, Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou, received bans of nine years and four years, respectively. The Charity Commission emphasized the legal obligations of trustees to act in the best interests of their charities, highlighting that the failure to do so warranted their disqualification.

Impact on charitable partnerships

The fallout from this inquiry has not only affected Campbell and her fellow trustees but also the charities that partnered with Fashion for Relief. Both Save the Children Fund and the Mayor’s Fund for London lodged complaints with the Charity Commission regarding the mismanagement of funds. Although Fashion for Relief organized fundraising events for these charities, the inquiry revealed a lack of proper management in their partnership arrangements.

As a result of the investigation, funds recovered from Fashion for Relief have been redirected to support the aforementioned charities, ensuring that some of the intended charitable work can still be accomplished despite the mismanagement.

Fashion for Relief’s status

Due to the findings of the inquiry, Fashion for Relief was officially removed from the register of charities on Mar. 15, 2024. This marks a significant blow to Campbell’s philanthropic efforts, which were once celebrated for their contributions to various causes.

The scandal surrounding Campbell and Fashion for Relief serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in charitable organizations. As public figures, trustees have a responsibility to uphold the integrity of their charities and ensure that funds are utilized effectively for the intended causes. The repercussions of this inquiry will likely resonate within the charity sector, prompting a reevaluation of governance practices to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Campbell will respond to these allegations and what steps she will take to restore her reputation in the philanthropic community.