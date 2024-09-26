Taylor Swift approached for 1st official trading card

Taylor Swift has been approached for her first official trading card.

The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker is on the wish list for Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, who has already asked the singer about joining one of his pop culture decks.

“We should have Taylor Swift cards. We actually asked her a year ago,” he told People.

A spokesperson for the company explained that at the time, her boyfriend Travis Kelce is “one of the top five selling NFL players” for the brand, with sales soaring by almost 400 percent after their romance went public.

Rubin admitted the company “didn’t push too hard” with his request at the time, but they’d “love to” make it a reality.

“I mean a Taylor and Trav card together would be amazing,” he added.

Whoopi Goldberg recently came out in support of Swift after speculation that she’s somehow responsible for Kelce’s recent poor form at the start of the current NFL season.

“[The fans] apparently forgot that [the Chiefs] won the Super Bowl last year, and [Taylor and Travis] were just as tight then as they are now. What is going on?” Goldberg said on “The View.”

The EGOT-winning actor actually urged fans of the Kansas City Chiefs to “shut up” and grow up.”

Goldberg observed that Swift has no meaningful impact on Kelce’s form.

“Grow up, y’all. Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine, your team is doing well. Shut up!” Goldberg exclaimed.

Earlier this week, Kelce’s mother, Donna, claimed that critics don’t understand the “pressure” her son faces after becoming one of the most talked-about athletes in the world since he started dating Swift in 2023.

“You know, I don’t think they realise the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera,” Kelce’s mom said. “And it’s just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes. You don’t realise how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you … so it’s kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7.”