The much-anticipated Emerge! Fashion show showcases emerging designers

New York, NY – The highly anticipated Emerge! Fashion Show, celebrated for championing emerging designers of color, returned in full force during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, at the iconic Leman Ballroom, located at 41 Broad Street, New York. For over 13 years, Emerge! has been a driving force, providing new and innovative designers a global platform to showcase their creativity and vision.

This season, the event continued its mission of uplifting and empowering new talent, ensuring that underrepresented voices were celebrated and heard. Emerge! allows emerging designers to diversify the fashion landscape and bring fresh perspectives to the global stage.

Dionne Williams, the visionary creator and producer of the Emerge! Fashion Show, expressed her excitement.

“Each year, we grow bigger and give designers the opportunity to shine on a global platform,” Williams exclaimed. “It’s inspiring to witness the incredible talent and creativity these designers bring. Emerge! is not just a show; it’s a movement dedicated to pushing the boundaries of fashion and supporting the next generation of fashion leaders.”

This year’s showcase featured the following talented designers:

Rene’ Tyler Designs : Known for elegant and bold fashion statements with a focus on size inclusivity.

Latricesa Myonne : Recognized for her contemporary and artistic approach to fashion.

Tanni Scott of TallHer : Specialized in fashion for tall women, offering stylish and flattering designs.

Tygerian Lace Designs : Inspired by African embroidered laces and viole for stylish women.

Jermaine Pratt : A women’s and men’s wear designer who continues to push the envelope in style.

continues to push the envelope in style. Korto Momolu : Former Project Runway star known for creating fashion-forward women’s wear, with a special presentation celebrating her rich heritage.

In addition to showcasing these incredible collections, Emerge! Fashion Show honored two industry icons:

Bethann Hardison, Fashion Innovator Award: A pioneer and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry, whose impact continues to inspire new generations of models and designers.

Kollin Carter, Fashion Trailblazer Award: A renowned celebrity stylist responsible for the iconic looks of today’s top entertainers.

Guests were treated to a hosted bar by sponsor Basil Hayden and enjoyed special artwork by Jimmy Haze in the Basil Hayden lounge experience during the reception, adding an artistic flair to the evening. The presenting sponsor tgin Haircare took center stage, with tgin products used to create stunning hair looks for the runway. Aris Singleton, CEO of tgin Haircare, delivered remarks, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to supporting Black designers and creatives.

The event was hosted by Rival Davis, actress and TV host, alongside Nick Arrington of Bravo TV, who kept the energy alive throughout the night. A standout moment of the evening was when honoree Hardison walked the runway in her signature style — captivating the audience — followed by honoree Carter’s inspiring remarks on how to win in the fashion industry.

The Emerge! Fashion Show, a cornerstone of New York Fashion Week, once again proved to be a powerful platform for emerging designers, continuing to shape the future of fashion.

2024 Sponsors include: