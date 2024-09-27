Fulton County Arts & Culture to host FACEs of Fashion: A Celestial Experience

ATLANTA – Fulton County Arts & Culture is once again gearing up to become the FACE of the fashion scene as they prepare to host the FACEs of Fashion: “A Celestial Experience” event on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

The FACEs of Fashion: “A Celestial Experience” is slated to offer an array of attractions – including a reception, visual performances, and a runway fashion show. This will be the first of several events to highlight Fulton County’s FACE 2024 Experience, which recognizes the county’s robust resources in fashion, art, culture, and education.

This year’s extravaganza will be hosted by none other than Derek Blanks, Director and Photographer, and Toccara Jones, Supermodel and Television Personality. Several local and national designers will have the opportunity to showcase their designs, including Avnah Collection, Afreen Khundmir, Threads by Tre, Kailynn Washington, Olivia Reuter, Aakofii, and the Miguel Wilson Collection. In addition, Arts & Culture will honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Atlanta fashion and entertainment industry including, Angela Watts, Jim Alexander, Munson Steed, Randy Davidson, and renowned icon, CeeLo Green.

Proceeds from the FACEs of Fashion: “A Celestial Experience” event will benefit educational and art programs for students within Fulton County.

“Fulton County understands the importance of not only supporting the arts but recognizing the importance of the arts and its economic impact on our community,” said Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts. “Through FACE and the work of Arts & Culture, residents will be able to connect with fashion industry experts who can demonstrate first-hand the benefits of fashion, art, and education.”

“FACE is approximately 20 days of cultural art experiences with a focus on high fashion,” said Fulton County Arts & Culture Director David Manuel. “This is our third year, and we are excited about continuing to serve as the foundation needed to inspire art lovers and springboard the next generation of those inspired in these artistic areas.”

During the FACE 2024 Experience, Arts & Culture will host a variety of fashion forward events from Tuesday, September 24 – Sunday, October 20 at various locations throughout South and North Fulton County. They will also join forces with industry and community partners such as: Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, Clark Atlanta University (CAU), Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Puma, and more to provide a space for culturally enriching events designed to build connections across the art and fashion communities.

This year’s FACEs of Fashion: “A Celestial Experience” event will be produced and directed by Michelle Lynch of Posh Productions and the acclaimed Dwight Eubanks.

For more information about the event including ticket prices, how to purchase, and valet parking options, you may visit: https://posh.vip/e/the-faces-of-fashion.

