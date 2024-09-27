G Herbo sued by law firm for not paying $237K in legal fees

Rapper G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, is currently facing a lawsuit from the law firm Prince Lobel Tye LLP, which represented him during a federal wire fraud case in 2020. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 24, 2024, accuses the rapper of breach of contract and unjust enrichment, claiming he owes the firm $237,582.67 for legal services rendered.

Details of the lawsuit against G Herbo

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the lawsuit alleges that G Herbo ceased payments to Prince Lobel approximately two weeks before his sentencing. The firm claims that the outstanding amount includes interest, totaling $26,542.85, and that the last payment made by Herbo was on Dec. 29, 2023.

The firm argues that G Herbo accepted their services with the understanding that he would compensate them. This assertion highlights the legal principle of unjust enrichment, where one party benefits at the expense of another without a valid contract.

G Herbo’s reaction to the lawsuit

In response to the lawsuit, G Herbo shared an exclusive statement with The Shade Room on Sept. 26. He expressed his belief that the lawsuit is a result of his celebrity status, stating, “I feel like I’m only dealing with this because I’m a celebrity. What they left out is that I’ve already paid them almost $1 million. Yes, I still owe $237,000, and I take accountability for that, even though I feel like they overcharged me because of who I am.”

Herbo also mentioned the challenges he has faced since the conclusion of his legal troubles, including difficulties with banking institutions that have refused to work with him. He emphasized the need to restructure his business and expressed gratitude for the services provided by Prince Lobel, hoping for their patience as he navigates these challenges.

Background on G Herbo’s legal troubles

G Herbo’s legal issues began in 2020 when he was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors accused him of using stolen credit card information to fund a lavish lifestyle, which included private jets and luxury items. They claimed that he presented this lifestyle as a product of his successful rap career, while in reality, it was built on fraudulent activities.

Ultimately, G Herbo entered a plea deal, resulting in a sentence of three years probation and a requirement to pay restitution in the six-figure range. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for his financial recovery and future endeavors in the music industry.