Kylie Jenner launches size-inclusive capsule collection with ATLIEN

Kylie Jenner has teamed up with Antonin Tron on a new size-inclusive capsule collection.

The reality-star-turned-fashionista’s affordable label Khy has collaborated with Tron’s ocean-inspired ATLIEN label on a fresh collection of sultry tops, bottoms and dresses in the latter’s signature style, with colors including shell, golden, dark citron, black cherry, black and surf spray.

“It’s a message of freedom, an embrace of who you are, a discovery of connection within oneself,” Tron said.

Jenner has been a fan of Atlein since the brand repositioned itself to focus more on sensual and sculptural dresses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She insisted she is always “so confident” in their items, and she is “so proud” of the work they’ve done together.

“I always feel so confident when I wear Atlein, and I don’t want to take the pieces off. When collaborating with Tron for Khy, we wanted to make sure every piece evoked that same feeling for the wearer. I’m so proud of this assortment, where each piece feels elegant and feminine while hugging your body perfectly,” Jenner told British Vogue.

Jenner recently insisted she’s finally having “fun” with fashion after spending most of her twenties raising her two young children.

“I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son … I’ve been way more into the fashion world and Fashion Week, and it’s been so much fun,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris, things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world.”

“There is nothing more fun in this world than cosmetics and fashion. The Lip Kits have been around for so long — ten years now. So, fashion is my new baby, and I am having the most fun. But they go hand in hand. Every fashion look I wear has so much to do with the glam,” Jenner added about her business ventures.