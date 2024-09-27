Nintendo preparing new wireless device that isn’t the Switch 2

Nintendo has submitted a mystery “wireless device” to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, for approval that doesn’t appear to be the Switch 2.

While specific details about the machine are currently unknown — with the company’s application confidentiality request expiring in March 2025 — the filing revealed that the device is square-shaped with curved corners when viewed from underneath.

The submission also indicated that this machine has some wireless capabilities, such as a 24GHz mmWave sensor, and is powered by a USB-C port.

This comes after information about Nintendo’s upcoming Switch console leaked online.

According to Switch accessory company Mobapad, the device will support backward compatibility and a resolution up to 4K, allowing gamers to play their older games in high definition.

The device is also said to include an 8-inch 1080p display — giving customers a nice bump from the Switch OLED, which came with a 720p screen — though that display is supposedly going to be taking a step back in other areas, as it was reported the Switch 2 would ship with an LCD screen.

As for performance, YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead and content creator The Phawx claimed the upcoming console would bridge the power gap with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, thanks to a new NVIDIA Tegra T239 chipset.

While no official release date for the console has been announced yet, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed in May the company will be announcing the successor to the Switch this fiscal year.