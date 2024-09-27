Offset faces backlash over comments about Cardi B and Takeoff

The world of hip-hop is no stranger to drama, and the latest chapter involves Offset, Cardi B and the late Takeoff’s brother, Lingo Mufasa. Following a public spat between Offset and Cardi B, Offset has found himself in hot water once again after making a cryptic statement that seemingly implicated Takeoff in a warning about Cardi.

On Sept. 26, Offset took to X to share a message that many interpreted as a jab at Cardi B amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. He wrote, “Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me !!”

This vague comment raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about Takeoff’s involvement in Offset’s personal issues.

Lingo Mufasa responds

Almost immediately, Lingo Mufasa responded to Offset’s tweet, defending his late brother’s name. He commented under a post by social media personality Akademiks, stating, “My brother ain’t tell him s—!! Let my twin rest”

Fans react

As the exchange unfolded, Takeoff began trending on X, with fans and followers weighing in on the situation. Many expressed their support for Lingo Mufasa, emphasizing the importance of respecting Takeoff’s memory. The online community reacted with a mix of shock, disbelief and support for both Offset and Cardi B, showcasing the complexities of relationships in the public eye.

The impact of social media on celebrity relationships

This incident underscores the significant role social media plays in shaping public perceptions of celebrity relationships. In an age where every tweet and post can go viral, celebrities often find themselves navigating personal issues in the public domain. For Offset and Cardi B, this has meant dealing with the fallout of their divorce while also managing the expectations and opinions of their fans.

As this drama continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and understanding in the face of personal challenges. The legacy of Takeoff, along with the ongoing narrative of Offset and Cardi B, highlights the intricate web of relationships that define the hip-hop community.