Tokyo Toni responds to Twin Hector’s lawsuit against Angela White

In a recent turn of events, Tokyo Toni has entered the conversation surrounding the lawsuit filed by rapper Twin Hector against his ex-girlfriend, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. This legal battle has sparked significant public interest, especially given the serious allegations involved.

Understanding the lawsuit

Twin Hector has taken legal action against Angela White, accusing her of domestic violence, civil assault and battery. The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court on Sept. 24, 2024, and it details a series of troubling incidents that allegedly occurred during their three-year relationship, which began in August 2020 and ended in March 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Hector claims that White verbally abused him multiple times and exhibited violent behavior, particularly when under the influence of alcohol. He describes a harrowing incident from September 2021, where he alleges that White assaulted him while he was asleep, resulting in significant injuries.

Tokyo Toni’s defense of her daughter

Toni has publicly defended her daughter, White, by disputing Twin Hector’s claims. In a video shared on social media, she accused Hector of lying and stated that he was aware of White’s intentions to confront him in Los Angeles regarding their relationship issues. Toni’s comments suggest that she believes Hector is misrepresenting the events that transpired.

Toni’s perspective is that Hector’s injuries were not the result of White’s actions but rather a consequence of his own behavior. She humorously claimed that Hector fell asleep after White had “whooped him,” indicating that she believes he is exaggerating the situation.

The allegations of domestic violence

The allegations made by Twin Hector are serious and paint a troubling picture of White’s behavior during their relationship. He recounts an incident where he was allegedly awakened by a barrage of punches, elbow strikes and knee kicks, which he claims left him bloodied and nearly blinded. The lawsuit states that White did not show remorse for her actions and failed to seek help for her violent tendencies.

Hector’s lawsuit also highlights White’s struggles with alcohol, suggesting that her drinking exacerbated her violent outbursts. He claims that he often tried to avoid confrontations and would restrain her out of concern for her well-being. Despite her violent behavior, Hector notes that White would often forget her actions after sobering up and would apologize in an effort to maintain their relationship.

Angela White’s response

As of now, White and her representatives have not publicly commented on the allegations made by Twin Hector. This silence comes in the wake of her recent two-year sobriety celebration, a milestone she marked with her children, King and Dream. The contrast between her personal achievements and the serious allegations in the lawsuit has drawn attention from fans and media alike.

As the case progresses, many are left wondering how it will impact White’s public image and her journey toward sobriety.