Mickey Guyton leads a new era for Black artists in country music

In the neon-lit honky-tonks and whiskey-soaked dive bars that have long been the lifeblood of country music, a seismic shift is underway. At the epicenter of this musical revolution stands Mickey Guyton, a force of nature whose soul-stirring vocals and unapologetic authenticity are rewriting the rules of a genre steeped in tradition. With her upcoming album “House On Fire” and a headline tour on the horizon, Guyton isn’t just making waves – she’s unleashing a tsunami that’s set to wash away decades of racial barriers in country music.

From humble beginnings to stardom

Born Candace Mycale Guyton in the heart of Texas, Mickey’s journey from small-town church choir to country music phenom reads like a modern-day fairytale – albeit one with its fair share of plot twists and obstacles. Growing up in Crawford, a stone’s throw from George W. Bush’s ranch, Guyton was steeped in the rich musical traditions of the Lone Star State. “We spent a lot of time in the church, and that was the music that we’d sing,” she reminisces, her voice carrying the warmth of those childhood memories.

But it wasn’t until Whitney Houston’s earth-shattering rendition of the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl that young Mickey felt the true power of music course through her veins. Coupled with the meteoric rise of LeAnn Rimes, these moments ignited a spark in Guyton that would eventually set the country music world ablaze.

Embracing country music

Navigating the murky waters of the country music industry as a Black woman was no small feat for Guyton. Growing up in a predominantly Black community, the notion of carving out a space for herself in a genre historically dominated by white artists seemed as distant as the stars above Texas. “I just didn’t know that there was anybody out there for me or like me able to sing country music or even if Black people were allowed,” Guyton admits, her candor a stark reminder of the genre’s complex racial history.

It took the encouragement of journalist Jessica Bendinger to propel Guyton towards her destiny in Nashville. With a mix of trepidation and determination, she packed her bags and her dreams, setting out on a journey that would challenge not only her own perceptions but those of an entire industry.

A journey of resilience

Guyton’s path to stardom was far from a straight shot to the top. After inking a deal with Capitol Records, she graced the stage at the White House in 2011, a performance that hinted at the groundbreaking career to come. Her self-titled EP in 2014, featuring the heart-wrenching ballad “Better Than You Left Me,” showcased her vocal prowess and songwriting chops. But it was in the crucible of 2020, a year marked by global upheaval and racial reckoning, that Guyton found her true voice.

As protests erupted across America, Guyton channeled her pain and passion into her music. The result was a reimagined EP featuring “Heaven Down Here,” a plaintive cry for unity and healing that resonated deeply with listeners grappling with the tumultuous times.

Breaking barriers in country music

In recent years, Guyton has been collecting “firsts” like they’re going out of style. The first Black woman to co-host the Academy of Country Music Awards? Check. Multiple Grammy nominations? You bet. Performances at the Democratic National Convention and the Super Bowl? All in a day’s work for this boundary-pushing artist.

But for Guyton, these accolades are more than just personal triumphs – they’re stepping stones towards a more inclusive country music landscape. “I felt the country music industry wanting to do better and be more inclusive,” she notes, her voice tinged with both hope and determination. It’s a sentiment that underscores her commitment to lifting up other artists from marginalized communities, ensuring that her success opens doors for generations to come.

The impact of Beyoncé and the future of Black country artists

The recent release of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album has trained a spotlight on Black artists in country music, with collaborations featuring a who’s who of talented performers. While Guyton appreciates the newfound attention, she’s quick to emphasize that true change requires more than just momentary buzz.

“Are you hitting that streaming button? Are you showing up to their shows?” she challenges fans, her words a rallying cry for sustained support. It’s a pointed reminder that the viability of Black artists in country music depends on more than just fleeting interest – it requires a fundamental shift in how the industry and fans engage with diverse voices in the genre.

Guyton’s new album and upcoming tour

As 2024 unfolds, Mickey Guyton is poised for her biggest year yet. Her sophomore album, “House On Fire,” promises to be a tour de force, with singles like “Scary Love” and “My Kind of Country” offering tantalizing glimpses of what’s to come. These tracks aren’t just songs – they’re sonic snapshots of Guyton’s personal journey and the collective experiences of Black Americans in the South.

But Guyton isn’t content to let her music speak for itself. She’s taking her show on the road with her first headline tour, a cross-country odyssey that will see her grace stages in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nashville. It’s a victory lap that’s been years in the making, a chance for fans to witness firsthand the raw power and emotion that have made Guyton a force to be reckoned with.

A message of love and resilience

As she stands on the precipice of this new chapter, Guyton describes her current state as her “love era.” It’s a fitting label for an artist whose music has always been rooted in themes of resilience, love, and peace. “The tour is just so big; it’s spiritual, and I’m in a really exciting time in my life,” she shares, her excitement palpable even through the phone lines.

In Mickey Guyton, country music has found not just a star, but a beacon of change. Her journey from a small-town Texas girl to a trailblazing artist is more than just a feel-good story – it’s a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of representation in all genres of music.

As she continues to break down barriers and redefine what it means to be a country artist, Mickey Guyton stands as living proof that the future of country music is as diverse and vibrant as the stories it tells. In a genre that’s always prided itself on authenticity, Guyton’s unwavering commitment to her truth may just be the most country thing of all.