Hollywood’s horror maestros have unleashed their latest creation upon eager audiences. “Never Let Go,” featuring the luminous Halle Berry, has sunk its claws into moviegoers since its Sept. 27 debut, proving once again that the Oscar-winning actress’s star power remains undiminished.

Berry, a Cleveland native who first captivated audiences with her beauty queen charm, has long since transcended her early typecasting. From her groundbreaking Oscar win for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002 to her action-packed turn as Storm in the “X-Men” franchise, Berry has consistently defied expectations. Now, at 58, she brings a lifetime of experience to her role as “Momma,” a paranoid matriarch tethering her twin sons, Nolan and Samuel, to her side in a world plagued by an enigmatic force dubbed “the Evil.”

The film’s premise echoes psychological horror classics like Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” and more recent fare such as Ari Aster’s “Hereditary,” delving deep into the murky waters of maternal instinct gone awry. Berry’s portrayal oscillates between fierce protector and unhinged zealot, keeping viewers on a knife’s edge. It’s a performance that harkens back to her nuanced work in “Frankie & Alice,” where she tackled dissociative identity disorder with raw intensity.

As winter’s icy grip tightens, so does Momma’s tenuous grasp on reality. In a moment of gut-wrenching desperation, she sacrifices the family dog, shattering her sons’ innocence and pushing Nolan to rebellion. This scene, reminiscent of the shocking dog death in “The Babadook,” serves as a turning point, propelling the narrative into darker territory.

The film’s crescendo arrives as Nolan, driven by disbelief, imprisons his mother in a greenhouse, unwittingly sealing her fate. Berry’s performance in these final moments is a tour de force, her eyes wild with terror as she succumbs to the very evil she sought to escape. Left adrift, the brothers’ bond frays. Samuel, seething with resentment, blames Nolan for their mother’s demise. Their fragile world further unravels when a chance encounter with a hiker ends in bloodshed, courtesy of Samuel’s lethal crossbow skills.

In a twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan, Samuel falls prey to the malevolent force that claimed their mother, leaving audiences to question the nature of this insidious evil. Is it a supernatural entity or a hereditary madness coursing through their veins? The ambiguity here is reminiscent of Berry’s underrated thriller “Gothika,” where the line between sanity and supernatural influence blurred to chilling effect.

The film’s denouement unfolds against a backdrop of flames, as their childhood home is reduced to ashes. Nolan, rescued and reunited with his brother, discovers the cruel lie at the heart of their isolation. Yet, as Samuel whispers an ominous message, viewers are left to ponder: Has the evil truly been vanquished, or merely passed on to a new generation?

Berry, ever the consummate artist, revels in the film’s ambiguity. “Depending on who you are, what you need the ending to be, what you believe about the world and yourself in it, all of that informs how each person sees the ending,” she muses, her words as cryptic as the film’s finale. This philosophical approach to horror is reminiscent of Berry’s turn in “The Call,” where she grappled with the psychological toll of life-or-death decisions.

Throughout her career, Berry has demonstrated a fearless approach to challenging roles. From her debut in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever” to her recent directorial effort “Bruised,” she has consistently pushed boundaries. “Never Let Go” stands as a testament to her evolution as an artist, blending the physical intensity of her action roles with the emotional depth of her dramatic work.

The film also marks a significant milestone in Berry’s career, as she takes on executive producer duties alongside her starring role. This behind-the-scenes involvement echoes her work on the TV series “Extant,” where she balanced producing and acting to create a compelling sci-fi narrative.

As the credits roll, “Never Let Go” cements its place in the pantheon of psychological horror, a testament to Berry’s enduring star power and Hollywood’s insatiable appetite for tales that blur the lines between reality and nightmare. The film draws comparisons to recent horror hits like “A Quiet Place” and “Bird Box,” where parental protection takes center stage against a backdrop of unseen terrors.

With whispers of prequels and sequels already circulating, one thing is certain: This won’t be the last time audiences are asked to confront the darkness that lurks within the bonds of family. As Berry continues to challenge herself with complex, multifaceted roles, “Never Let Go” stands as a crowning achievement in a career defined by bold choices and barrier-breaking performances.

In an industry often criticized for sidelining actresses as they age, Berry’s commanding presence in “Never Let Go” serves as a powerful rebuttal. Like her contemporaries Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and Nicole Kidman in “Big Little Lies,” Berry proves that the most compelling stories are those etched with the wisdom and complexity that only years can bring.

As autumn’s chill settles in and audiences seek the cathartic thrill of a good scare, “Never Let Go” offers more than just jump scares and gore. It presents a psychological labyrinth, with Halle Berry as our guide, leading us through the twisted corridors of love, fear, and the lengths to which a mother will go to protect her children – even if it means becoming the very monster she fears.