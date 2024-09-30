Dikembe Mutombo, the NBA legend who became “larger than life” as a feared defender who famously waved his finger when he swatted shots away, has died. He was 58.

According to the NBA, Mutombo succumbed to complications associated with brain cancer.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released on the NBA’s X account. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing firsthand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice, and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

That “larger than life” quality that Mutombo possessed began at birth with his name that had a mystique and was a tongue twister: Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo.

Mutombo first became a national star playing for iconic head coach John Thompson at Georgetown University before being drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons.

A 19-year NBA veteran, Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets from 1991-2009. An eight-time All-Star, Mutombo was one of the most feared big men in the NBA.

Being an elite all-time defender and unrivaled shot blocker made Mutombo a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1995, ’97, ’98 and 2001. He was also the NBA’s rebound leader in 2000 and ’01.

Mutombo was also a major component of the Philadelphia 76ers’ last campaign to get to the NBA Finals that featured transcendent star Allen “AI” Iverson.

Because of his contributions to the teams he played on, as well as his renowned humanitarianism, Mutombo’s No. 55 was retired by the Hawks and Nuggets, a rarity in the NBA.