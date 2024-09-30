Exclusive: Law Roach returns to Chicago to discuss his fashion journey and book

On Sept. 29, image architect, Law Roach visited his hometown of Chicago to have a conversation with Chicago Humanities and have a signing for his book How To Build A Fashion Icon. The South Side native brought out the who’s who in the Chicago fashion world in some of their best styles.

In an exclusive interview with rolling out, Law shared the inspiration behind the book, his mission to increase diversity in fashion and his Chicago roots.

What inspired you to write this book and what do you want people to take away from it?

When I retired, I needed something creative to do. I also needed something to let me be in service of people in a different way than I had been for the last decade. So many of my clients have spoken about how I’ve helped them build confidence. I thought [I could] share that and share that talent and that gift with the everyday people, everyday woman, everyday man, to help them get to the ultimate level of confidence where it’s just makes their life easier. So that’s what the book is all about. That was the reason for me writing it.

You’ve often been credited with bringing more diversity and representation to the red carpet. How do you intend to keep pushing this inclusivity in fashion?

I’ve done [that] and there’s a lot of people who’ve come behind me and who are still fighting to keep those doors open and to open new doors. I’ve always said that although I was the first to do a lot, I never planned to be the last. I think a lot of people who’ve been touched or inspired by my story and my movement are just keeping the movement going. That makes me proud. I can fight the fight from a different place.

You’ve styled some of the biggest names in the world. How do you approach creating a look that’s representative of the client’s personality, but also your own vision as a stylist?

The plan was just to get to know who they were on the inside and also get to know who they wanted to be and never try to change anyone. Always try to help them become the most elevated of themselves. You want the most elevated version of whoever they are already. That was always the goal for me.

How has growing up in Chicago influenced your approach to fashion and your personal sense of style?

Everything about me it’s coded in Chicago. We grew up looking at the street guys and that was our introduction to luxury and also early in hip-hop is when we saw high fashion and streets merge. I’m a child of that era. All those things is what I’ve taken into my career and used to build out and shape my legacy.

You know, one important question I forgot to ask you, what high school did you go to?

I went to Harlan.

So for the 2025 graduate from Harlan who’s looking to follow their dreams, what do you have to say to them?

Just believe in yourself. I know it sounds corny. It’s believe in yourself. Just always think about the Little Engine That Could. Like he kept saying, “I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.” And then, you know, at the end, he did. Whenever you need to reset and refocus, be the little engine and do it. Believe in yourself.

Take a look at a few pics in the gallery below.