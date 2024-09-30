Shakira supports Cardi B’s single era with heartfelt message

In a recent show of friendship and support, Colombian superstar Shakira has encouraged fellow rapper Cardi B to embrace her single status. This uplifting message comes as Cardi B navigates the complexities of her personal life following her recent divorce filing from husband Offset.

Shakira’s encouraging words

Shakira took to Instagram to comment on one of Cardi B’s posts, expressing her admiration for the rapper’s new chapter. In her comment, Shakira wrote, “Cardi!!! Whaaat? Soltera you look even better!!! Love u!!!”

For those unfamiliar with Spanish, “Soltera” translates to “single woman” in English. This phrase not only reflects Shakira’s support but also ties into her latest single, aptly titled “Soltera,” which was released on Sept. 25.

Cardi B’s recent divorce

Cardi B’s journey into singlehood comes after she filed for divorce from Offset last month. Initially, the couple appeared to be on good terms, but recent events have suggested otherwise. Tensions have flared between the two, leading to public exchanges on social media that have caught the attention of fans and followers alike.

The impact of friendship in tough times

Shakira’s supportive comment highlights the importance of friendship during challenging times. For many, the transition from a relationship can be daunting, but having friends who uplift and encourage can make a significant difference. Shakira’s message serves as a reminder that self-love and confidence are crucial, especially for women navigating the complexities of love and relationships.

Cardi B’s resilience

Cardi B has always been known for her resilience and ability to bounce back from adversity. Her journey has inspired many, particularly within the Black community, where discussions around love, heartbreak and empowerment are prevalent. As she steps into this new phase of her life, Cardi B continues to be a role model for many young women, showing that it’s possible to thrive even after heartbreak.

Shakira’s heartfelt message to Cardi B not only showcases their friendship but also emphasizes the importance of support during personal transitions. As both artists continue to make waves in the music industry, their journeys remind us of the power of resilience, self-love and the bonds of friendship.