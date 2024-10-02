Janelle Monáe crowned ‘HalloQueen’ for AMC’s FearFest

Janelle Monáe, the genre-defying artist known for her boundary-pushing music and captivating screen presence, has stepped into a new role that perfectly aligns with her penchant for transformation. As the newly crowned “HalloQueen” of AMC’s FearFest, Monáe is set to guide viewers through a spine-tingling journey of over 700 hours of horror content throughout October.

Monáe’s role in AMC’s FearFest

The Grammy-nominated singer and acclaimed actress brings her signature style and infectious enthusiasm to this year’s FearFest, AMC’s annual celebration of all things horror. In a recently unveiled trailer, Monáe, sporting her iconic tuxedo look, introduces an impressive lineup of horror classics that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

From John Carpenter’s seminal slasher Halloween to Brian De Palma’s telekinetic nightmare Carrie, the festival promises a diverse array of films that span decades of horror cinema. Cult favorites like Child’s Play and Stanley Kubrick’s psychological masterpiece The Shining are also on the docket, ensuring that horror fans of all tastes will find something to satiate their appetite for the macabre.

But Monáe’s involvement goes beyond mere introductions. The multifaceted artist is set to share her personal insights into the genre, discussing her favorite thrillers and even showcasing her musical talents. This intimate approach promises to give viewers a unique perspective on the films, filtered through the lens of Monáe’s artistic sensibilities.

Janelle Monáe’s curated selection

For subscribers to AMC+, Monáe has handpicked a special selection of films titled “Janelle Monáe’s ‘FearFest’ Faves.” This curated list offers a glimpse into the artist’s personal horror pantheon, featuring beloved classics like John Landis’s An American Werewolf in London, the original 1992 Candyman and the cult phenomenon Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

This carefully chosen lineup not only reflects Monáe’s deep appreciation for the horror genre but also serves as an invitation to fans to explore these films through her eyes. It’s a rare opportunity to connect with an artist’s tastes in a realm often overlooked in celebrity culture.

A personal connection to Halloween

Monáe’s affinity for Halloween and horror runs deep, rooted in cherished childhood memories. She fondly recalls gathering with family to watch scary movies, a tradition that sparked her lifelong love affair with the genre. This early exposure to horror clearly left an indelible mark on the artist, influencing her approach to creativity and self-expression.

One particularly vivid memory involves Monáe’s childhood fascination with Chucky, the murderous doll from the Child’s Play franchise. Her enthusiasm for the character was so great that she even wore a Chucky mask to school, much to the amusement (or perhaps terror) of her classmates and teachers.

As Monáe’s star has risen, so too has the complexity and ambition of her Halloween costumes. She reminisces about transforming into the otherworldly Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element and donning the green fur of Dr. Seuss’s iconic Grinch. These elaborate transformations are more than just costumes for Monáe; they’re an extension of her artistic expression.

Monáe notes that even talking about Halloween has a calming effect, lowering her stress levels and allowing her to tap into a wellspring of creativity.

Embracing the spirit of Halloween

For Monáe, Halloween represents more than just a single night of costumes and candy. It’s a celebration of creativity, an opportunity for people to step outside their everyday personas and explore different facets of their personalities.

In a world that often demands conformity, Monáe sees Halloween as a vital outlet for self-expression. It’s a time when the barriers between reality and fantasy blur, allowing individuals to tap into parts of themselves that might otherwise remain hidden.

Join the celebration

AMC’s FearFest, running now through Oct. 31, offers horror enthusiasts a veritable smorgasbord of frights. With Monáe at the helm, this year’s celebration promises to be more than just a marathon of scary movies. It’s an invitation to explore the genre through the eyes of an artist who understands the power of transformation and the joy of embracing one’s inner monster, ghost or ghoul.

Viewers are encouraged to gather their bravest friends, stock up on popcorn and prepare for a month-long journey through the annals of horror cinema. Whether you’re a seasoned horror aficionado or a curious newcomer to the genre, Monáe’s infectious enthusiasm and deep-rooted love for Halloween promise to make this year’s FearFest an unforgettable experience.

For those eager to plan their viewing schedule, AMC has made the full lineup available on their website. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the spooky season with Monáe as your guide through the darkest corners of cinema history.