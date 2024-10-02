La La Anthony opens up about her battle with plaque psoriasis

On Oct. 1, La La Anthony took to Instagram to share her personal struggle with plaque psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition that affects millions. With over 15 million followers, her candid post sparked a vital conversation about this often misunderstood skin condition. “I’m going to be real with you; there were many times when my plaque psoriasis influenced what I wore or how I did my hair and makeup,” she revealed, shedding light on the emotional toll of living with psoriasis.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, approximately 8 million people in the U.S. and 125 million worldwide suffer from psoriasis. Anthony’s openness about her experience resonates deeply, especially within the Black community, where skin conditions can carry additional stigma.

Understanding plaque psoriasis

Anthony’s journey with plaque psoriasis began over a decade ago. Initially, she had limited knowledge about the condition, often confusing it with eczema. However, after consulting with dermatologists, she learned that psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that can manifest at any age, often triggered by factors such as infections, stress and lifestyle choices.

Dr. Meagen McCusker, a board-certified dermatologist, explains that psoriasis can develop in younger individuals due to infections, while older adults may experience flare-ups related to lifestyle factors like smoking, obesity and high stress.

La La Anthony’s personal experience

For Anthony, the most challenging aspect of her psoriasis has been its impact on her scalp. “I get it in my scalp really bad. That’s where it goes a little crazy — on my scalp when I’m washing my hair,” she shared. This is particularly significant for Black women who often embrace protective hairstyles, making frequent washing impractical.

Despite the challenges, Anthony has found ways to manage her condition. She emphasizes the importance of finding effective treatment options and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “It’s just about finding the treatment options that work for you,” she advises.

Finding solutions and raising awareness

McCusker highlights the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle in managing psoriasis. Stress is also a big trigger for the condition, but unhealthy lifestyles also impact it. She advocates for a Mediterranean diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, such as salmon, nuts and seeds, while advising against high sugar intake and unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Anthony experienced significant improvements with a raw vegan diet, although she found it challenging to maintain due to her busy lifestyle.

Breaking the stigma

Through her partnership with Amgen, Anthony aims to remove the stigma surrounding psoriasis and encourage open discussions about the condition. The collaboration includes an interactive video series on MomentswithLala.com, where she shares her experiences and answers common questions about psoriasis. Anthony’s message is clear: living with psoriasis should not diminish one’s confidence or self-worth.

Anthony’s candid discussion about her battle with plaque psoriasis serves as an empowering reminder that many people face similar struggles. By sharing her journey, she not only raises awareness but also fosters a sense of community among those affected by this condition. As conversations around skin health continue to evolve, Anthony’s story encourages others to seek help, share their experiences, and embrace their beauty, regardless of the challenges they face.