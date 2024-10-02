Raven-Symoné’s father has died

Raven-Symoné has revealed her father has died 11 months after her brother’s death.

The former Disney channel star’s younger sibling Blaize died at 31 in November last year after a battle from colon cancer. This week she confirmed her dad, Christoper B. Pearman, has also now passed away.

“My life has been long and abundant. And the path I’m on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face … #christopherbpearman,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback picture of her as a child with her father.

She also shared a white dove emoji.

As well as working in public relationships and advertising, Pearman has music production credits, according to IMDB, and even directed some episodes of his daughter’s show “That’s So Raven.”

He acted as her manager during her early acting career until she asked him to let her manage her own finances.

“I’ve been managing that girl’s career since she was six months old. It’s just like you having a child and saying, you know, I’m ready to go to college and do my own thing and move out the house. You know, it’s like okay, go ahead,” he told NPR in 2010.

After her emotional post, many fans and fellow stars sent messages of support during a difficult time.

“Raven sending love and healing hugs,” “21 Jump Street” actress Holly Robinson Peete commented.

“I’m so sorry, Raven. My condolences. Sending you and your family so much love,” “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown said. “The Social Network” star Brenda Song added that she was “sending love.”

“Condolences to you and your family!!! Sending love!!!!” “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson said.

In December last year, Raven revealed her brother had died aged 31 after a two-year cancer battle.

“Last month, I lost my brother. He is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed. The emotions that have been coming, waving in an out of my body and mind. My family has been a little bit closer,” she said in a video at the time.