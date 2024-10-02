The truck driver whisperer: How Vern Fuller is transforming lives

Vern Fuller, CEO and Director of the Offender Success Program at Michigan Truck Driving School, has dedicated his career to empowering individuals and transforming communities through education and workforce development. With a diverse background spanning social work, broadcast journalism, and trucking education, Fuller has made a significant impact on recidivism rates in Michigan through his innovative approach to truck driver training.

Educated at Morehouse College and the University of Missouri, Fuller began his career as a Child Abuse and Neglect Social Worker for the State of Missouri. He then spent 13 successful years in TV broadcast journalism, serving as a host, co-host, producer, and reporter for multiple stations and television shows. His show “See Hear” on STLTV even earned the #2 spot in the Riverfront Times Best of St. Louis Poll.

Fuller’s transition into the world of CDL truck driving schools saw him serve as a director and vice president across 12 different states, setting five national records in the field. For over 19 years, he has run his own consulting business, sharing his expertise with truck driving schools nationwide.

In his current role, Fuller leads Michigan Truck Driving School’s Offender Success Program, which has maintained a 98% successful job placement rate for returning citizens. His efforts have resulted in over 600 graduates from the correctional system, with only 2.3% returning to incarceration.

We spoke with Vern Fuller about his work and its impact on individuals and communities.

What originally drew you to this field, particularly in truck driving education?

I was drawn to this field because I love the business of education and quickly discovered that this is one of the few things you can do in America in just 4 to 6 weeks and enter into this annual income bracket. It has truly been an awesome experience watching Men and Women turn not only their lives around but also positively impact the lives of their families. My graduates normally will earn anywhere from $75K to over $100K per year after graduation and depending upon which company with which they accept employment (plus benefits).

How would you describe your company’s mission, and how does it contribute to community growth and economic development?

Our company’s mission is to meet Men and Women where they are and give them the Certificate and CDL license required to allow them to have a platform with which can lead them to financial success. We also specialize in working with returning citizens, those Men and Women who were just released from Prison. I have maintained a 98% successful job placement rate with regards to returning citizens and their ability to be financially successful has greatly impacted the recidivism rate in the State of Michigan. There have been over 600 Men and Women referred to us from the Correctional system and it is reported that only 2.3% have returned to incarceration. This achievement of a Certification as well as assistance with job placement has by design made our communities safer from those who previously lacked opportunity and are more likely to offend resulting in incarceration or reincarceration.

Could you share how your educational background and early career experiences shaped your approach to skill development and training?

That is a great question- I am a product of Morehouse College where leadership was ingrained and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi where service was also further ingrained in us. I began my working career in Social Work dealing with dysfunctional families and Child Abuse and Neglect. I was well versed in “problem resolution” and once entering the transportation/logistics field I quickly learned that people were not as interested in the actual truck driving as much as they were in achieving relief from financial struggles and challenges. I find that oftentimes many Men and Women just lack a certificate/ or a post high school education and the soft skills training required to be gainfully employed.

In today’s rapidly changing job market, what societal challenges do you believe your services are addressing?

Men and Women returning to society after incarceration face unique challenges and stigmas. Re-entering society is therefore a challenge. The Class-A CDL (with Certification) is a great way to reinvent oneself. Insurance companies rule this industry and companies are more concerned with how much actual Class-A driving experience one has than what may have happened in their past. The trucking industry is a very forgiving industry and we rely on these Men and Women for our everyday needs. The CDL Class-A gives them a sense of dignity and opens up an ongoing path of extensive opportunities as they gain experience.

Looking ahead, what skills do you think will be most crucial for workers to cultivate in order to remain competitive in the next decade?

Having something more than a GED and/or a High School education is required in order to be competitive in today’s workforce. The acquisition of some kind of Certification, Degree, or Skilled Trade seems to be the way out of financial depression. There is research that failure to finish high school is a direct correlation to incarceration. The research is there.

How does Michigan Truck Driving School stay ahead of industry trends to ensure your training programs remain cutting-edge and relevant?

We are constantly cultivating job placement opportunities for our graduates, for those who are defined as the “hard to place” as well as for those with no background issues at all. This insures the success we have come to know and expect from our graduates.

Can you share a particularly inspiring success story of an individual who went through your program? How did it transform their career trajectory?

Ernest Johnson served 36 years of incarceration. He had 19 felonies including one attempted prison escape. His record actually said “habitual criminal”. After completing my program I got him his first job of which he could not believe. He is now an owner operator, a homeowner, owns a number of cars (BMW, Corvette, Harley Davidson Motorcycle, Sling Shot etc). If you did not know what was in his past all you see is someone who has all the signs of success. The Ernest Johnson testimony is just one of many shared by my graduates.

In your view, what are the most pressing challenges facing workforce development today, and how is Michigan Truck Driving School innovating to address these issues?

In my opinion, you have to bring something to the table in today’s workforce. Michigan Truck Driving School does not just provide our graduates a job but rather gives them a profession (big difference), as long as they maintain their CDL they will always have a great job. We actually partner with State and private agencies and organizations in order to gain funding for the tuition for those who otherwise would have no means to pay for their education/training.

Your programs cater to both job seekers and employers. How do you balance these sometimes competing interests to create win-win outcomes?

CDL Class-A drivers are in high demand and are needed all over the country. There exists a national CDL driver shortage and bringing the employers who are in need of drivers and presenting those opportunities to our graduates by definition creates a win-win in the workforce.

For our readers who might be considering a career change or looking to upskill, what advice would you offer based on your experience in the industry?

Make sure you choose the right school. Research the success rates with regards to job placement assistance as well as their rate of successful graduation.

We like to end our interviews on a personal note. Could you complete this sentence for us? “I wake up every morning feeling good because…”

I know that I have a front row seat in witnessing someone turn their life around along with full knowledge that their family will also benefit as well.

Finally, as someone dedicated to making a positive impact, how would you complete this thought? “If you can make a difference in the world, you know that you’ve made the world a…”

Better and safer place for all who are in it. I may not be able to change the whole world but for every individual I help I know that I have changed theirs.