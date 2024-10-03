Denzel Washington had furious fight with Diddy

Denzel Washington is said to have told Sean “Diddy” Combs he doesn’t “respect” anyone during a furious row at one of the rapper’s parties.

The Oscar-winning actor was reportedly partying with the rapper — who is in jail in New York awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering — in 2003 when the alleged bust-up kicked off.

“You don’t respect anyone,” the Gladiator II actor screamed at Combs, said a source to Us Weekly.

“[Denzel and his wife Pauletta Washington] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out,” the source added.

Washington and Combs were seen out together on a string of occasions around a decade ago, including at the 2001 Essence Awards as well as former U.S. President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 and NBA games.

It is unclear what the men were fighting about, and there is no indication the apparent row was linked to Combs’ criminal charges.

The claim emerged as Combs issued a denial from jail after 120 alleged victims came forward against him with fresh sexual assault claims.

He was hit with a raft of new allegations at a shocking press conference held on Oct. 1.

Lawyers say the alleged victims are set to file multiple lawsuits detailing allegations of sexual assault that span over 25 years — and include women and men who were underage at the time of the reported assaults.