Angela Simmons shares her son’s journey to grasping his father’s death

In a raw and emotional revelation, Angela Simmons, entrepreneur and reality TV star, recently bared her soul on the “Baby This is Keke Palmer” podcast. The 36-year-old opened up about the heart-wrenching journey she and her young son have embarked on following the tragic murder of his father, Sutton Tennyson.

Simmons, known for her resilience and candor, painted a vivid picture of the moment her world shifted. Her son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr., now 7, began asking questions about his father’s absence at the tender age of 3. With the innocence only a child can muster, he voiced his confusion: “I don’t know why he’s not here, but why would somebody shoot him?”

The moment of realization

This simple yet profound question marked the beginning of a complex dialogue between mother and son. Simmons found herself navigating the treacherous waters of explaining death to a child barely old enough to tie his shoes. The challenge was compounded by her own grief and the desire to protect her son from the harsh realities of the world.

Simmons expressed her frustration over the internet revealing the news to her son before she had the chance. She felt deeply bothered that he learned about the story and narrative online before she could sit down and have that conversation with him.

Understanding the tragic circumstances

The brutal facts of Sutton Tennyson’s death in 2018 – shot 13 times outside his garage at the age of 37 – cast a long shadow over the family he left behind. The arrest and subsequent life sentence of Michael Williams in 2022 brought a measure of legal closure, but the emotional aftermath continues to unfold.

Simmons’ journey reflects a universal struggle faced by parents in the digital age: how to control the narrative of tragedy when information is just a click away. Her experience underscores the importance of open, age-appropriate communication with children, even on the most difficult topics.

The pain of learning from the internet

The revelation that her son learned about his father’s murder online before she could explain it herself struck Simmons to her core. This digital intrusion into such a personal family matter highlights the challenges of parenting in an era of instant information and social media saturation.

Dr. Elena Martinez, a child psychologist specializing in grief counseling, described it as every parent’s worst fear. She emphasized that children need guidance to process traumatic events, ideally from a trusted adult who can offer context and emotional support.

Angela’s tribute to Sutton Tennyson

In the aftermath of Tennyson’s death, Simmons took to social media to honor his memory. Her posts, filled with poignant photos and raw emotion, resonated with followers who have experienced similar losses. After Williams’ sentencing, she shared a touching photo of Sutton with their son, captioning it, “We got you! Justice was served today,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

This public display of grief and resilience has made Simmons a reluctant role model for single parents navigating loss. Her willingness to share her struggles has opened up important conversations about grief, parenting, and the long-term effects of violence on families.

The importance of open conversations

Simmons’ story serves as a powerful reminder of the need for open dialogue between parents and children, especially regarding difficult topics. Child development experts emphasize the importance of creating a safe space for children to ask questions and express their feelings about loss.

Martinez emphasized that children are highly perceptive and often sense the emotions around them, even when they don’t fully understand the situation. Offering honest, age-appropriate information helps them feel secure and fosters trust.

As Simmons continues to guide her son through this challenging journey, her experiences offer valuable insights for other parents facing similar situations. Her story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unbreakable bond between mother and child.

In sharing her family’s story, Angela Simmons has not only honored the memory of Sutton Tennyson but also sparked a crucial dialogue about grief, parenting, and healing in the public eye. As she moves forward, balancing her public persona with her private pain, Simmons remains a beacon of strength for those walking similar paths.

Her journey reminds us all that even in the face of unimaginable loss, love and open communication can light the way toward healing and understanding.