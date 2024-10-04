Cardi B wants to ensure that her fans know her marriage to Offset is irretrievably broken and that there is no chance of reconciliation.

The “WAP” raptress took to Instagram to inform her 166 million IG followers that the video that Offset posted from her home studio for his 25 million IG fans does not mean they are getting back together — as they have multiple times previously.

Fans began speculating wildly on Thursday, Oct. 3, that they were good.

They are not, Cardi explained emphatically. She also said that while they are living together, they are still proceeding with the divorce. She made sure to include that they are not “friends with benefits.”

“One thing I don’t want to entertain is, ‘Oh we’re in the same crib. Come upstairs, let’s sleep together.’ I don’t want to entertain that,” Cardi B shared. “Because that’s what keep us being in the same trap. It’s like, oh we sleep together, we cuddling. The next day we smiling, and then guess what? The same day we arguing and then we back in that cycle.”

Cardi was almost overcome with emotions as she continued.

“It’s kind of hard and I don’t even want to talk about it because I don’t want to get emotional,” Cardi B said, referring to the family dynamic. “But it’s kind of hard when as an adult you going to get used to a certain type of lifestyle without being with somebody, but it’s also kind of hard for your kids to get used to that. So it’s like slowly but surely, that has to happen.”

Even though Cardi desires for her newborn daughter to have a strong bond with her father, she said she’s going to have to let her know that they are not together.

“I don’t ever want my little baby to get used to like ‘my dad,’ or get used to ‘my cousin,’” Cardi B posited. “It just like it takes time and I don’t know how to explain it but everything is dead,” she concluded. Basically, Bardi suggested that if Offset is home, she’s probably not home.