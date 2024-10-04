Devika Brij champions self-advocacy for underrepresented professionals

In a conversation that sheds light on the critical nature of self-advocacy for underrepresented professionals, Kevin E. Hooks sits down with Devika Brij, the visionary founder of Bridge the Gap Consulting. Through her own experiences at leading tech companies and as an author of “Thrive in Color,” Brij explores the art of navigating spaces that weren’t always designed with diversity in mind.

From education to tech

Brij’s journey to the corporate world was anything but linear. She initially pursued a career as a high school English teacher, only to realize on day one of her master’s program that something felt off. “You don’t belong here,” she recalled feeling. Rather than forcing herself through an unfulfilling path, Brij took a bold step to pivot, leading to a career in tech.

Her unorthodox move would eventually propel her into roles at companies like Google and LinkedIn, even as she faced steep challenges as a woman of color in these spaces. She acknowledges that adapting to corporate environments without formal business training — and being part of underrepresented groups — was a struggle.

Navigating workplace challenges

Brij brings a refreshing honesty to her approach. She speaks candidly about the “taxes” that women pay in the workplace — from the “beauty tax” to the “mother tax,” to simply the “tax” of being a woman. Acknowledging these hurdles head-on is crucial. “No workplace is perfect,” she says. “Society is not perfect, and we know there are challenges.”

She stresses that while companies are increasingly committing to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the change is gradual and will take time. Her advice? Focus on performance and self-advocacy. Professionals should be vocal about their career goals, wellness needs, and anything that allows them to thrive both personally and professionally.

In “Thrive in Color,” she outlines practical strategies for individuals to build these self-advocacy skills and gain confidence in having difficult conversations about their needs.

Brij’s own career was not without setbacks. She shared a story about working at a company where she felt at home until she transitioned to a new role under a manager who made her feel unwelcome. “This manager was leading in a very biased way,” Brij recounted, resulting in her being pushed out of a company she loved. This forced her into a moment of self-doubt and a loss of confidence.

However, it also led to a transformative sabbatical, during which she rested, reflected, and ultimately founded Bridge the Gap Consulting. Her takeaway from that experience? “Life is unfair, and you will face challenges in your professional landscape.” But learning to forgive — both others and yourself — is vital to moving forward. “These situations always work out for your good,” she reassures, “there’s always something better on the other end.”

Building a professional brand and network

Brij emphasizes the significance of building a “professional brand,” which she calls the foundation for self-advocacy. Understanding your brand means identifying what makes you unique — what she refers to as “cultural contributors.” In her book, she introduces the KISS framework (Culture Contributors, Interests, Strengths, and Skills) to guide this process.

Your cultural contributors are the personal and professional experiences that make you stand out, while your interests, both inside and outside of work, help to shape your career path. Strengths and skills are the areas where you naturally excel and where you derive energy. By self-identifying these areas, professionals can take control of the narrative around their strengths rather than adopting how others may perceive them. “You should be known for what aligns with where you’re going in your career,” Brij insists.

Empowerment through self-advocacy

Ultimately, Brij’s message is one of empowerment. For those who pick up “Thrive in Color,” the key takeaway is clear: self-advocacy is not about being boastful; it’s about sharing your data — your contributions, achievements, and potential. Leaders rely on this information to make decisions, and it’s up to you to ensure they have all the facts about your capabilities.

With an emphasis on healthy entitlement, Brij encourages professionals to confidently own their journeys, keep their foot on the gas pedal, and continue pushing for spaces where everyone can truly thrive. As Kevin E. Hooks aptly concludes, “Self-advocacy is your superpower.”

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.