Cissy Houston, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and mother of late pop icon Whitney Houston, died Monday at her New Jersey home. She was 91.

Houston passed away while under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease, with family members by her side. Her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, confirmed the death.

Born Emily Drinkard in Newark, Houston’s musical journey began in 1938 when she joined her siblings to form the gospel group The Drinkard Four. This early foray into music laid the foundation for a career that would span over seven decades and influence generations of singers.

Houston rose to prominence as a member of the Sweet Inspirations, a vocal group that provided backup for a constellation of soul and R&B stars. Their harmonies enhanced recordings by Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, and The Drifters, among others. The group’s versatility shone through collaborations across genres, including appearances on Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.”

A pivotal moment in Houston’s career came in 1969 when the Sweet Inspirations performed with Elvis Presley in Las Vegas. Shortly after, Houston departed the group to pursue a solo career, a move that would prove fruitful.

As a solo artist, Houston’s powerful vocals and emotive performances quickly made her an in-demand session singer. She lent her voice to over 600 recordings, collaborating with artists ranging from Chaka Khan and Luther Vandross to Beyoncé and Paul Simon. Her work on Burt Bacharach’s 1971 solo album showcased her versatility, tackling tracks like “Mexican Divorce” and “All Kinds of People.”

Houston’s individual accolades include two Grammy Awards for best traditional soul gospel album. She won for “Face to Face” in 1997 and “He Leadeth Me” in 1998, cementing her status as a gospel music icon.

Throughout her career, Houston remained deeply connected to her roots in gospel music and her faith. She served as Minister of Sacred Music at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, where she first began singing as a child.

Her influence extended beyond her own performances. Houston’s guidance shaped the early career of her daughter Whitney, helping to hone the vocal prowess that would make the younger Houston a global superstar. The mother-daughter duo occasionally performed together, their voices blending in a powerful testament to their shared musical legacy.

Houston’s contributions to music extended into literature as well. She authored three books, including “How Sweet The Sound: My Life with God and Gospel” and “Remembering Whitney: A Mother’s Story of Life, Loss and The Night The Music Stopped,” offering intimate insights into her life and career.

As news of Houston’s passing spread, tributes poured in from across the music industry, with many artists citing her as a major influence and inspiration. Her ability to move effortlessly between gospel, soul, and pop music helped pave the way for future generations of vocalists.

Houston’s legacy is not only preserved in her recordings but also in the countless artists she inspired and the lives she touched through her music and ministry. Her passing marks the end of an era in gospel and soul music, but her influence will undoubtedly continue to resonate through the industry for years to come.

In addition to her musical achievements, Houston was known for her strength, faith, and dedication to her family and community. She remained a respected figure in Newark throughout her life, embodying the city’s rich musical heritage.

Houston’s funeral is expected to draw prominent figures from the music world. Among the Whitney Houston gospel songs that can be sung at the service are “I Love the Lord,” a powerful ballad that showcases the younger Houston’s vocal range; “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” a timeless hymn that Whitney infused with soul-stirring emotion; and “Joy to the World,” a jubilant rendition that captures the uplifting spirit of gospel music. These selections not only honor Cissy’s musical legacy but also highlight the profound influence she had on her daughter’s artistry.

Cissy Houston’s passing also underscores Newark’s significant contributions to American music. The city has produced numerous influential female singers, each leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Among them are Sarah Vaughan, the incomparable jazz vocalist known as “The Divine One”; Whitney Houston herself, who redefined pop and R&B; Melba Moore, the Tony Award-winning Broadway star turned R&B hitmaker; Dionne Warwick, the chart-topping pop and R&B icon; and Faith Evans, the Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter. These artists, along with Cissy Houston, have collectively shaped the sound of American popular music over several decades, cementing Newark’s place in music history.