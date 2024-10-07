Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna decline Coachella 2025 headlining offers

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Coachella lineup, recent reports have revealed that two of the festival’s most sought-after headliners, Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna, have turned down offers to perform. This news comes from a report by Bloomberg, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the iconic California music festival.

The search for headliners

Paul Tollett, the CEO of Goldenvoice and co-founder of Coachella, has been actively searching for headliners since the conclusion of this year’s festival in April. The festival has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a shutdown during the pandemic and disappointing ticket sales. In fact, the 2024 edition recorded its slowest ticket sales in a decade, prompting Tollett to seek out A-list talent to rejuvenate interest in the festival.

Kendrick Lamar’s impact

Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to Coachella, having delivered memorable performances in 2012 and 2017. His presence at the festival is often seen as a major draw, especially following his recent high-profile feud with fellow artist Drake. However, sources indicate that Lamar has declined the offer to headline in 2025, likely due to his packed schedule. Notably, he is set to headline the NFL Super Bowl LIX Halftime show on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans, and is rumored to be planning a major stadium tour later in the year.

Rihanna’s focus on family and business

Rihanna, a pop icon and one of the most successful artists of her generation, has also opted out of Coachella 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming ninth studio album, often referred to as R9, which will be her first release since 2016’s Anti. However, Rihanna has shifted her focus towards family and new business ventures, which may explain her decision to decline the festival offer.

The future of Coachella

The decline of both Lamar and Rihanna is a significant blow to Coachella’s efforts to secure top-tier talent for its 2025 lineup. As the festival looks to rebound from recent ticket sales struggles, the search for headliners continues. Tollett’s goal is to attract big names that can guarantee a successful turnout, but with both Lamar and Rihanna stepping back, the pressure is on to find suitable replacements.

With the music landscape constantly evolving, fans will be watching closely to see who will ultimately take the stage at this year’s festival. Coachella’s future may depend on its ability to adapt and attract new talent while maintaining its legacy as one of the premier music festivals in the world.