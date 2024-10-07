NBA stars take center court in ‘Starting 5’ Netflix docuseries

Netflix is set to unveil an unprecedented look at the NBA with its 10-part series “Starting 5,” following five of the league’s most prominent players throughout the 2023-24 season.

The docuseries will offer fans an intimate glimpse into the lives of Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell short, losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of playoffs. Tatum’s Boston Celtics eliminated Butler’s Miami Heat in the opening round. Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings failed to reach the postseason. Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference semifinals before falling to the Dallas Mavericks. The Boston Celtics, led by Tatum, emerged as the season’s top performers, clinching the NBA championship.

“Starting 5” promises to take viewers beyond the hardwood, showcasing the personal and professional challenges these elite athletes face during a grueling NBA season. From locker room dynamics to family life, the series aims to paint a comprehensive picture of what it takes to compete at the highest level of professional basketball.

The selection of players represents a cross-section of the league, featuring established superstars like James and Butler alongside rising talents such as Edwards and Tatum. Sabonis’ inclusion highlights the global nature of the modern NBA, with the Lithuanian big man having become a cornerstone of the resurgent Kings franchise.

Streaming giant Netflix, renowned for hit sports documentaries like “The Last Dance,” is teaming up with several high-profile production companies for new content. The partnerships include James’ Uninterrupted, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

“Starting 5” is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Oct. 9.