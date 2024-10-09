6 false ways to rebuild your credit that you should avoid

Rebuilding credit is essential for financial health and stability, but it can be difficult to know which advice to follow and which to ignore. The internet is flooded with so-called “solutions” for improving your credit score, and some of these can do more harm than good. To navigate the complex world of credit repair, it’s crucial to distinguish between valid approaches and those that are more myth than reality. Below are six false ways to rebuild your credit that you should avoid to keep your financial future on track.

Closing unused credit cards will improve your score

While it may seem logical to close unused credit cards to avoid potential debt, this approach can actually damage your credit score. Many people believe that closing these accounts reduces their risk and increases their credit score; however, this is far from the truth.

Your credit utilization ratio — how much credit you’re using compared to your overall credit limit — plays a significant role in your credit score. When you close unused credit cards, you reduce your total credit limit, causing your utilization ratio to spike. For instance, if you have a $5,000 credit limit and use $1,000 of it, your utilization ratio is 20%. But if you close a card with a $2,500 limit, your ratio increases to 40%, which can negatively affect your credit score.

Instead of closing those accounts, try to maintain a low utilization ratio by keeping your unused credit cards open. If you’re concerned about overspending, put the cards away and only use them occasionally for small purchases you can pay off immediately.

Maxing out a credit card and paying it off monthly will boost your score

Another myth is that maxing out your credit card each month and paying it off in full will enhance your credit score. While it’s good practice to pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest, consistently maxing out your credit card can raise your credit utilization ratio.

Creditors and scoring models like to see responsible credit management. If you’re regularly maxing out your credit card, it may signal risky financial behavior, even if you’re paying the balance off each month. Keeping your balance below 30% of your credit limit is an effective way to manage your credit score positively. So, if your credit limit is $3,000, try to keep your balance under $900 to keep a favorable ratio.

Applying for multiple credit cards quickly to boost available credit

Some believe that applying for multiple credit cards in a short period will boost their available credit, thus lowering their credit utilization ratio. However, this is a flawed approach and can backfire in more ways than one.

Each time you apply for a credit card, a “hard inquiry” is made on your credit report, and multiple hard inquiries within a short span can negatively affect your credit score. These inquiries remain on your credit report for up to two years and can make you appear desperate for credit. Additionally, opening several new accounts in a short period can lower the average age of your accounts, which also impacts your score negatively.

A more effective strategy is to apply for credit thoughtfully and only when you genuinely need it. This will allow your credit profile to grow organically without taking on unnecessary risks.

Using payday loans as a quick fix for credit issues

When you’re struggling with credit issues, payday loans might seem like a quick solution, especially if you have trouble getting approved for traditional loans. Unfortunately, these short-term, high-interest loans can exacerbate your financial problems.

Payday loans come with extremely high fees and interest rates, sometimes as high as 400%. Borrowers often find themselves trapped in a cycle of debt, using new payday loans to pay off previous ones. Additionally, payday lenders generally don’t report to the credit bureaus, so even timely repayments won’t improve your credit score.

If you need immediate financial assistance, consider safer alternatives like a personal loan from a credit union or a peer-to-peer lending platform. These options often have more favorable terms and can help you avoid a vicious debt cycle.

Cosigning a loan to build positive payment history

Cosigning a loan for a friend or family member may seem like an easy way to build positive payment history, but it’s a risky endeavor that could backfire. While it’s true that consistent, on-time payments will reflect positively on your credit, you’re ultimately responsible for the loan. If the borrower misses payments, defaults or struggles financially, your credit score will suffer.

In addition, cosigning a loan adds to your debt-to-income ratio, which can make it more difficult for you to secure loans or credit cards in the future. Lenders may view you as over-leveraged, and this can impact your ability to borrow.

Instead of cosigning a loan, focus on building your credit through methods that you have complete control over, such as becoming an authorized user on a responsible person’s credit card or taking out a secured credit card.

Settling old debts will boost your credit score immediately

Settling outstanding debts with creditors may give you a sense of relief, but it doesn’t necessarily mean an instant improvement to your credit score. When you settle a debt, it typically shows up on your credit report as “settled” rather than “paid in full,” which may still negatively impact your score. Lenders often view settled accounts as a sign that you were unable to pay the debt fully, which can be seen as a red flag.

Additionally, some old debts may be close to falling off your credit report entirely due to the statute of limitations. Settling or paying on a debt can reactivate it, extending its presence on your credit report and potentially harming your score for longer.

Before settling any debt, it’s wise to consult with a financial adviser or credit counselor to evaluate the potential consequences. They can help you navigate the best steps to take, whether it’s negotiating a better payment plan or allowing the debt to drop off your report.

Choose smart strategies to rebuild credit

Rebuilding credit is a journey that requires careful planning and informed decisions. While quick fixes might seem appealing, they often result in more harm than good. Understanding how credit works, developing a strong financial plan and avoiding these six false methods to rebuild credit will help you work toward a stronger financial future.

Remember, true credit improvement takes time and consistency. Making timely payments, managing your credit utilization ratio and avoiding unnecessary new credit inquiries are genuine ways to rebuild your credit over time. Educate yourself on the best practices for financial health, and avoid strategies that seem too good to be true — they usually are.

By steering clear of these false approaches, you can work toward financial stability and a credit score that opens doors to more opportunities. A strong, well-managed credit profile is not built overnight, but with perseverance and knowledge, you’ll set yourself up for long-term success.

