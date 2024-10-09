Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour’s vision for bridging corporate and creative spheres

With an impressive background spanning more than twenty years on Wall Street, Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour currently holds the esteemed position of Vice President and Head of National Partnerships and Community Development. In this role, she supervises engagements and partnerships with national entities, focusing on fostering entrepreneurship, promoting homeownership, enhancing financial literacy, and spearheading recruitment efforts to mitigate and bridge the racial wealth gap. In 2022, she founded The Master Connector Agency, where she now serves as Chief Executive Officer. In this exclusive Q&A, Harmon-Pointdujour shares insights on brand partnerships, professional growth, and the art of connecting diverse professionals.

[Editor’s note: This is a truncated transcribe of a longer video interview. Please see the video for the extended version. Some errors may occur.]

How do you approach developing brand partnerships that align with company values and targets?

Find out what’s important to the company. Know their mission statement, goals, KPIs, and key performance indicators. Figure out what drives the company and helps their business grow. Once you find that out, align your company to improve the metrics of both parties. If I want to work with Coca-Cola, I ask them, “What’s your mission? Vision? Goal? What drives your business?” Once they share those secret ingredients, I build my company around that to create mutual benefits.

What strategies do you create for memorable moments and experiences that resonate with the audience?

Find a niche, something that hasn’t been done before. I created Master Connector Agency because I noticed events are often siloed. Sporting events have athletes, music events have artists, corporate events have executives. I created a niche to bring together corporate executives, VP level and above, with successful business owners from various industries. This creates an environment where people can meet potential partners to grow their businesses and make an impact together. Find experts in their fields. If I want to work with top-notch CEOs, I seek them out and have them be part of my event.

How do you prepare for changes in future brand audiences and relationships?

Ensure you’re adding value. Everyone wants to feel they’re getting value from your product. Stay up to date with the newest trends in technology. Make sure the customer feels they’re getting value from what they’re purchasing from you.

What challenges did you face in launching your own agency and how did you overcome them?

My agency is very new, so I’m building this plane as I fly it and learning rapidly. You must make quick decisions, follow through, work hard, and be a woman of your word. The biggest challenge was finding the right partners and team members. You need to hire quickly and fire fast if team members aren’t aligning with your vision or executing with excellence. The biggest challenge was figuring out the right players to build out my team and help grow my business.

How has your educational background contributed to your career progression?

I went to HBCU Virginia Union University over 20 years ago. At the time, HBCUs weren’t as recognized as they are now. Going to an HBCU provides a unique community of Black excellence. What shaped me was a relationship with a classmate, Franklin, who transferred to a PWI and got recruited by a Wall Street firm. I was top of my class, graduated on the Dean’s list, Summa Cum Laude. Franklin recommended me, saying, “There’s this bright young woman at Virginia Union, you need to give her a shot.” That’s how I got on Wall Street. Maintain relationships with people who speak highly of you when you’re not in the room. Do good work, be a woman of your word, execute with excellence, and treat people well. My relationship from college and academic performance propelled me into my career and helped launch my agency.

How do you track progress and professional goals for yourself?

Every January, I host a vision board party with seven girlfriends. We review last year’s goals, write out new ones, and track progress. We aim high, saying things like “I want to be a billionaire.” We’re accountability partners for each other, asking about progress on goals like eating healthy or exercising. I stay on course by writing out goals, which is part of manifestation, and having accountability partners to ensure I’m staying on track.

How do you learn from other executives and incorporate their insights?

Everyone has opinions and advice, but remember it’s coming from their personal experience. I love traveling and have been to over 44 countries, often solo. People with limited travel experience might advise against solo travel to certain places. You have to figure out what works best for you when offered advice. If someone is at the level you aspire to, consider their input. But if their experience is limited, you might still choose to try things they advise against.

How do you balance professional responsibilities with community involvement and entrepreneurship?

I keep a detailed calendar. I track everything – travel, work commitments, personal time. In September, I traveled three weeks straight to Dallas, DC, and LA. Then I blocked time to be home for launching my company. I also schedule date nights with my husband. Ensure everything important has a time and place in your life. If I travel three weeks straight, I plan to be home for three weeks. Make time for everything important – husband, family, friends, business. Recently, I stayed home for two weeks to focus on launching my company.

What advice would you give to a young woman aspiring to a leadership role in event planning or a similar field?

After 20 years on Wall Street, I’d give three pieces of advice. First, be excellent in your craft so it’s easy to market you. If you create beautiful art, people will talk about it even when you’re not in the room. Hone your craft and excel at what you love. Second, work hard and execute with excellence. Deliver targets on time. Third, always be open to new things. I love learning and have pivoted my business 20 times. Be flexible and nimble enough to take feedback and adjust your direction to continue growing.

How do you stay ahead of trends and continue to innovate in brand development and partnerships?

Stay informed about trends. Today, information is at your fingertips. Stay up to date in your field by reading articles, news, and understanding what’s happening in your community, market, and area. Be present in the community, keep your finger on the pulse, talk to people. I talk to strangers everywhere I go because they always teach me something. Push the envelope and be willing to try new things. Find out what’s mutually beneficial for both parties in partnerships. Lead with how you can help others – it forges great relationships. Always ask, “How can I help you?” rather than leading with a request.

Can you give a brief overview of the Master Connector Agency?

The Master Connector Agency brings together C-suite and VP-level corporate executives who can make impactful decisions, along with industry leaders and influencers. Corporate executives need influencers and celebrities to promote their products, while industry influencers need corporate executives for partnerships, financing, and resources. We host quarterly events, bringing together top-tier talent in one room. We include games and celebrity guests. At tonight’s event, we have Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from “Married to Real Estate,” executives from Fortune 500 companies, and even a CEO from a large institution. Being in the right room and meeting the right person can change your life.