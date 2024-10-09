World Mental Health Day: Shining a light on our community’s well-being

World Mental Health Day, observed Oct. 10, aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and support individuals facing complex mental health conditions. The initiative seeks to reduce stigma surrounding mental health disorders and provide hope to those affected.

Statistics show over 50% of people will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lives. While depression and anxiety often dominate mental health discussions in the U.S., about one in 17 American adults lives with serious mental illnesses such as bipolar I disorder or schizophrenia.

Bipolar I disorder is a severe mood disorder characterized by recurrent manic and depressive episodes. Schizophrenia affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves, often resulting in a disconnection from reality. In the U.S., bipolar I disorder affects nearly 4.8 million adults, while schizophrenia impacts around 2.8 million adults. Diagnoses for these conditions are often made during late adolescence or early adulthood, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

Mental health screenings play a crucial role in identifying these disorders. These non-invasive evaluations begin with standard questions posed by healthcare providers, including psychiatrists, psychologists and licensed social workers. The goal is to determine whether further screening for specific disorders is necessary.

Erin Crown, a certified physician assistant specializing in psychiatry, stresses the importance of seeking a mental health screening if you or a loved one experiences significant changes in personality, eating or sleeping patterns. Symptoms to watch for include:

– Dramatic changes in sleep and appetite

– Rapid shifts in emotions or increased irritability

– Social withdrawal and loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

– Decline in functioning at work or school

– Problems with concentration or memory

– Heightened sensitivity to stimuli

– Feelings of disconnection from oneself or surroundings

– Unusual beliefs or magical thinking

– Increased absenteeism and relationship difficulties

After the initial assessment, healthcare providers may require a more comprehensive evaluation, including a detailed health history and discussion of symptoms. Being open and honest during this process is crucial for receiving an accurate diagnosis.

Once diagnosed, healthcare providers will work with patients to develop a tailored treatment plan. Treatment for bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia typically involves a combination of prescription medication and psychological therapy. However, it’s concerning that less than 10% of patients with mental health disorders receive effective treatment. Finding the right treatment often requires trial and error, as what works for one individual may not work for another.

Long-acting injectables are emerging as a promising treatment option for individuals with bipolar I disorder or schizophrenia. These medications provide continuous delivery of antipsychotic medication through injections, reducing the need for daily oral medication. Crown notes that LAIs can significantly improve treatment adherence, as many patients struggle to maintain their prescribed treatment plans.

Patients and their caregivers should feel empowered to take an active role in their mental health care. Regular appointments with therapists, support from trusted loved ones and participation in support groups can greatly enhance treatment adherence and overall well-being.

As we observe World Mental Health Day, it’s vital to engage in conversations about mental health, seek screenings when necessary and explore treatment options that best suit individual needs. For those living with bipolar I disorder or schizophrenia, discussing long-acting injectables like ABILIFY ASIMTUFII or ABILIFY MAINTENA with healthcare providers may be a beneficial step toward stability and improved quality of life.

By prioritizing mental health awareness and treatment, we can foster a more supportive environment for those affected by mental health disorders. The journey toward mental wellness is unique for each individual, but with proper support, resources and treatment options, many can find hope and stability in their lives.

Education and open dialogue about mental health issues are crucial steps in reducing stigma and encouraging those who need help to seek it. Community support, workplace initiatives and school programs can all play a role in creating a more understanding and inclusive society for individuals dealing with mental health challenges.

As research in mental health continues to advance, new treatment options and therapies offer hope for improved outcomes. Staying informed about these developments and advocating for accessible mental health care are important ways to contribute to the well-being of our communities.

Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, reach out to a healthcare professional or mental health organization for guidance and support.