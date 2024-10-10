Why ESPN chose Cam Newton to join ‘First Take’

Cam Newton returns to our TVs this week, but it won’t be on Sundays anymore. It was just announced that ESPN has signed a deal with the 2015 NFL MVP to appear on their daily sports debate show, “First Take.” He will make his debut tomorrow, Oct. 11, when “First Take” is live at Tennesse State University for a special episode at the HBCU. David Roberts, executive vice president at ESPN, is very excited about this partnership.

“Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities,” said Roberts in a statement. “His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans.”

Newton will be joining an impressive cast at ‘First Take,” which has been the premier sports talk show on television for most of the last decade. The show starred Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless until 2016 when Bayless left ESPN to join Fox Sports 1. Over at Fox Sports 1, Bayless recruited Shannon Sharpe, who helped turn him into a star at the network with their daily tifts. Early last year, their partnership ended after some disrespectful comments from Bayless, and Sharpe joined “First Take.”

Since joining “First Take,” Sharpe has become the second biggest personality on ESPN, only behind Smith. It’s very possible that Newton can work himself up to that status, as well. He’s already a household name and he has his own media platform with thousands of followers, similar to Sharpe. Newton has a huge personality and was a Hall Of Fame-worthy player, again like Sharpe. He’s shown his ability to talk and go viral on his podcasts, “4th and 1” and “Funky Fridays,” where he has given some amazing takes on not just the NFL, but life. Newton believes he will do the same thing at ESPN.

“I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN,” added Newton ti the statement. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”