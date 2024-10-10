Jodeci’s DeVante Swing faces serious allegations in Diddy’s lawsuit

In a shocking turn of events, DeVante Swing of the iconic R&B group Jodeci has been implicated in a high-profile sexual assault lawsuit involving music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit, filed by a woman named Liza Gardner, accuses Diddy and another singer, Aaron Hall, of drugging and sexually assaulting her and a friend in the 1990s. Recent amendments to the lawsuit have now included Swing, who is accused of facilitating the alleged abuse.

The allegations against DeVante Swing

According to the amended court documents, Gardner claims that Swing was not only present during the assault but also played a role in setting her up for the abuse. She alleges that he acted as her “co-guardian” at the time of the incident, which occurred when she was just 16 years old and Swing was 21. Gardner asserts that Swing had a responsibility to protect her, as her parents had entrusted him with her safety.

According to Rolling Stone the legal documents state, “Unbeknownst to Ms. Gardner at the time … Defendant Swing was in the room when this assault took place and did not take any steps to prevent this abuse from occurring.”

Furthermore, another woman who was allegedly assaulted alongside Gardner has corroborated these claims, stating that Swing was observed “leaning against the wall or furniture or something, watching whatever Puffy was doing to Liza.”

Serious implications of the lawsuit

The allegations against Swing are particularly grave, as Gardner accuses him of not only failing to intervene but also of actively contributing to the situation. She claims that he “had a duty to protect the child as her parents entrusted him with her safety.”

Instead of safeguarding her, Gardner alleges that Swing provided her with alcohol and marijuana, effectively “prostituting the child to his A&R Combs.” This accusation raises serious questions about the responsibilities of adults in positions of power and influence, particularly in the entertainment industry.

Current status of the lawsuit

As of now, it appears that Swing has not publicly responded to the allegations, as he is currently on a European tour with Jodeci. The lawsuit continues to unfold, and the implications for all parties involved could be significant, both legally and reputationally.

Community reactions

The allegations have sparked a wave of reactions from fans and the broader community. Many are expressing shock and disappointment, particularly given Jodeci’s status as a beloved group in the R&B genre. The accusations highlight ongoing issues of abuse and exploitation within the music industry, prompting discussions about accountability and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

As this case develops, it serves as a reminder of the importance of speaking out against abuse and the need for systemic changes to protect individuals, especially minors, in environments where they may be at risk.