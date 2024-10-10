Jamie Foxx to release Netflix special about health scare

Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx is set to make a triumphant return to the stage with a new Netflix comedy special that promises to be both heartfelt and humorous. This special, titled What Had Happened Was…, will delve into Foxx’s personal experiences, particularly his health scare in 2023, which left fans and loved ones worried about his well-being.

Reliving the health scare

In a recent interview, Foxx described the process of revisiting his health scare as “excruciating.” He opened up about the emotional toll of reliving those moments while preparing for his comedy special. The actor, who has always been known for his ability to blend comedy with serious topics, aims to share his journey in a way that resonates with audiences.

Foxx’s health crisis began in April 2023, when he was hospitalized due to a mysterious illness. The details of his condition were kept under wraps for some time, leading to widespread speculation and concern among fans. In his upcoming special, Foxx plans to provide a detailed account of his experience, shedding light on the challenges he faced during his recovery.

A night to remember

During a recent performance in Atlanta, “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King attended one of Foxx’s three stand-up shows and shared her excitement on social media. She described the atmosphere as electric, with Foxx engaging the audience in a way that made them both laugh and cry. King praised Foxx for his ability to tackle such a personal topic with humor, stating, “Only you could’ve done that.”

Foxx himself reflected on the emotional weight of the performances, stating, “It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day.” He acknowledged the pressure of performing live, where the audience’s reactions can vary, making it a unique challenge compared to traditional stand-up specials.

Humor as a healing tool

Despite the emotional challenges, Foxx’s comedic spirit shone through. He humorously remarked that his next jokes would start with, “Knock, knock!” indicating his desire to lighten the mood after such a heavy topic. This blend of humor and vulnerability is what makes Foxx’s approach to comedy so relatable and impactful.

What to expect from the special

While the exact release date for What Had Happened Was… has yet to be announced, anticipation is building among fans eager to see Foxx’s return to the spotlight. The special promises to be an intimate and engaging experience, showcasing Foxx’s unique ability to connect with audiences through laughter and storytelling.

In addition to sharing his personal journey, Foxx aims to inspire others who may be facing their own health challenges. His message is clear: laughter can be a powerful tool for healing, and sharing one’s story can foster connection and understanding.

Foxx’s upcoming Netflix special is not just a return to comedy; it is a celebration of resilience, healing and the power of laughter. As he prepares to share his story, fans can look forward to a performance that is both entertaining and deeply personal. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and get ready to join Foxx on this remarkable journey.