Judge Greg Mathis confidently announced he is on the road to complete reconciliation with his estranged wife after she filed for divorce in August 2024.

In fact, the longtime host of his eponymous TV show sounded reassured that they will remain together, adding he and Linda Mathis will “be reconciled shortly.”

Judge Greg Mathis says he is a changed man

The TV judge told TMZ that, contrary to his previous behavior, he is now putting in the work to get back in good with his wife and making her a priority over his whirlwind celebrity lifestyle.

TV fans remember that a few months ago, a very contrite and despondent Mathis said he was going through some of the worst days of his life when his wife ambushed him with the divorce papers. Even more jolting, Linda Mathis had the server deliver the legal papers to the judge at the home they share in Los Angeles.

Despite initiating the process to dissolve the marriage, Linda and Greg Mathis remained under the same roof.

Judge Greg Mathis calls himself a cautionary tale

Ironically, Mathis was at the Los Angeles International Airport when TMZ caught up with him in August. Mathis admitted he was guilty of neglecting his wife in favor of the flurry of speaking engagements, sporting events, and philanthropic endeavors around the country.

Mathis implored other married men during that LAX interview to use him as a cautionary tale about having too much fun without their wives and significant others.

Two months after that dark episode in his life, Mathis said he has shifted his thinking and now is more in alignment with his wife’s needs.

“It’ll take a few more months for me to stay home,” he said, according to TMZ. “I haven’t left home since the time I got in trouble with her. I put off all my speaking engagements around the country, so, I’m home.”